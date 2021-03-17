Cardio and kids' cognition, daily walks, low-fat vegan diet and weight, carcinogens on the commute, coffee cuts heart failure risk

Source: PLOS Medicine

Low-fat vegan diet and weight loss

Mediterranean diets are known for their nutritional value, but a new study by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine says a low-fat vegan diet may be better for weight loss.

Researchers advise those whose weight loss has stalled to try going vegan and eliminating all animal products.

The published study followed a group of people who tried both types of diet. When on the Mediterranean diet, they experienced no weight loss. However, when on the low-fat vegan diet, they lost an average of 13.2 pounds over a 16 weeks.

Source: Journal of the American College of Nutrition

Driving carcinogen exposure

If you have a long commute in which it’s common to get stuck in traffic, you may be exposed to more cancer-causing agents.

A study by researchers at the University of California, Riverside, found that drivers who spend more than 20 minutes in their cars are at a higher risk of being exposed to carcinogens such as formaldehyde and benzene.