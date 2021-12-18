CBD proponents see benefits for workout stress, pain when used judiciously

CBD oil is being used to treat more issues and ailments.
According to a February 2021 report by Grandview Research, the global CBD market was valued at $2.8 billion and is projected to grow by 21.2% by 2028.
Increasingly, CBD is being used by exercisers and fitness professionals as a workout aid, primarily for the relief of pain caused by injury. Pain relief helps promote recovery from injuries.
“It helps inflammation and pain,” says Dr. Jeffery Smith, of the Healing Arts Center in Valparaiso, “and it can aid people managing pain to work out.”
Jeff Barton, pharmacist and owner of Custom Dosing Pharmacy in Crown Point, swears by it. “Personally, I think everybody should be on CBD.” Anxiety and pain relief are the main reasons Barton’s customers use CBD, but he has noticed an uptick in fitness and exercise related contexts.
Barton not only provides custom made CBD supplements to customers through his pharmacy, he also uses CBD products for anxiety, to aid sleep and to manage injuries and soreness from daily activity and working out.
“I use the roll-on (CBD dispenser) regularly,” says Barton. “If I hurt my back working out, by lifting weights the wrong way, out raking leaves, I use the roll-on and it gives me instant relief.”
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in the cannabis genus of plants such as hemp.
Barton notes that CBD is extracted from hemp in a process that filters out the THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive chemical that produces the intoxication and “high” in marijuana use.
“We try to do natural therapies at the Healing Center,” Smith said, adding that CBD is derived from plants.
“If you go back to the early 1900s, cannabidiol was probably the No. 1 supplement prescribed,” Barton says, adding that it's coming back into favor with consumer demand for natural alternatives.
Researchers, doctors and pharmacists agree that CBD use has health benefits, particularly in pain management. Barton estimates that CBD is effective for approximately 70% of the population in treating pain and soreness. “Preclinical studies have observed robust antiinflammatory, neuroprotective and analgesic effects of CBD,” according to a December 2020 article in the journal Sports Medicine Open.
Still there is no consensus on the benefits of CBD, and many calls for more clinical research. A June 2020 paper in the journal Pharmacological Research notes that preclinical studies suggest that CBD could be useful to athletes and exercisers due to its “anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anxiolytic, neuroprotective properties and its influence on the sleep-wake cycle.”
But the authors stopped short of recommending CBD use in this way without more clinical data.
“I don't see much downside (to CBD use) except for older patients,” Barton says, noting that people older than 80 don't metabolize CBD as well as younger ones.
And for some patients, CBD can increase anxiety, Barton says, recommending people check with their physicians before starting to use it.
“You wouldn’t want to take it pre-workout. It may lead to you working past the point at which you should stop,” Smith cautions. “You wouldn't want to get tendon rupture from over work.”
“CBD is not a panacea, obviously, it won't help everybody,” says Smith. And if you experience fatigue, a change in appetite or weight or diarrhea, he says to stop using CBD and to consult with your physician.