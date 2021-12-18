CBD proponents see benefits for workout stress, pain when used judiciously

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in the cannabis genus of plants such as hemp.

Barton notes that CBD is extracted from hemp in a process that filters out the THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive chemical that produces the intoxication and “high” in marijuana use.

“We try to do natural therapies at the Healing Center,” Smith said, adding that CBD is derived from plants.

“If you go back to the early 1900s, cannabidiol was probably the No. 1 supplement prescribed,” Barton says, adding that it's coming back into favor with consumer demand for natural alternatives.

Researchers, doctors and pharmacists agree that CBD use has health benefits, particularly in pain management. Barton estimates that CBD is effective for approximately 70% of the population in treating pain and soreness. “Preclinical studies have observed robust antiinflammatory, neuroprotective and analgesic effects of CBD,” according to a December 2020 article in the journal Sports Medicine Open.