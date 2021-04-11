Chair yoga is a good way to stretch your horizons and expand your awareness

“So what that does, it helps reduce stress; it helps reduce anxiety,” Robinson said. “It also reduces blood pressure, so especially if someone has high blood pressure, it can assist in lowering blood pressure and it’s creating this mind-body awareness.”

Of the meditation component, she said it's “just about reducing stress, bringing their awareness internal instead of external.”

Chair yoga is accessible for newcomers as well as seasoned practitioners. said Allison Haugh, owner of Yoga on 45th in Highland.

“You don’t need prior experience to do chair yoga. It is relatively gentle but you can get a good stretch as the chair can be a good alignment guide,” Haugh said.

“It often surprises people how good they feel after a chair yoga class,” she said. “Sometimes there’s a misconception that it’s going to be much different than other yoga styles, but you really get a lot out of it.”

Johnson notes the benefits of chair yoga.