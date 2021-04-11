Chair yoga is a good way to stretch your horizons and expand your awareness

Yoga doesn’t always involve mats and floor exercise.
Chair yoga is another method available that can be helpful for those unable to participate in traditional yoga classes.
“Chair yoga is very similar to other mat yoga classes,” said Sarah Johnson, owner of Now Yoga Club and Community Center in St. John. “The main difference is that it can be much more accessible to those with physical limitations or those who are recovering from injuries.”
Chair yoga participants will perform stretching and strengthening movements using upper and lower extremities,. And meditation and breath work are featured.
“There’s a lot of core strengthening that takes place, too, not just from the movement but also from the body awareness we incorporate as we sit,” Johnson said. “In this way, chair yoga even helps people with balance and stability even when we don’t leave our seats.”
Michelle Robinson, owner of YOUnique Yoga in Schererville, said chair yoga can include gentle twists and back bends as well as arm and hand stretches.
“They can do shoulder rolls, neck rolls, depending on their mobility,” Robinson said.
When doing chair yoga, she asks participants to focus on awareness of their breathing with their eyes open or closed.
“So what that does, it helps reduce stress; it helps reduce anxiety,” Robinson said. “It also reduces blood pressure, so especially if someone has high blood pressure, it can assist in lowering blood pressure and it’s creating this mind-body awareness.”
Of the meditation component, she said it's “just about reducing stress, bringing their awareness internal instead of external.”
Chair yoga is accessible for newcomers as well as seasoned practitioners. said Allison Haugh, owner of Yoga on 45th in Highland.
“You don’t need prior experience to do chair yoga. It is relatively gentle but you can get a good stretch as the chair can be a good alignment guide,” Haugh said.
“It often surprises people how good they feel after a chair yoga class,” she said. “Sometimes there’s a misconception that it’s going to be much different than other yoga styles, but you really get a lot out of it.”
Johnson notes the benefits of chair yoga.
“In addition to improved strength, flexibility and improved range of motion, many people feel calmer and more at ease in general after a chair yoga class,” Johnson said. “Sometimes they love it and stick with chair yoga for their practice, and other times they gain the confidence to try other classes, too. It’s so nice that there really are so many options for people and yoga truly is for everybody.”
Now Yoga Club has chair yoga classes that meet from 3:15 to 4 p.m. Mondays.
“We offer individual private and small group classes as needed as well,” Johnson said.
Robinson said YOUnique Yoga is looking at offering a senior yoga class by the summer or fall.
It could involve chairs, but Robinson also would like participants to do movements on the floor, if possible. She notes that floor work can help seniors if they fall.
“If they can get on the floor, we want them on the floor, kind of reteaching them to get off and up from the floor so that if they do experience those falls, they know how to get up,” Robinson said.