Disinfecting our homes and ourselves was paramount when the pandemic was at its peak. People kept hand sanitizers within easy read and filled their shopping carts with bottles of bleach and sprays to use on anything going into their car and home, including groceries.

It seemed like good preventive medicine when dealing with a deadly virus. But now that COVID has abated some, the question becomes is it possible to sanitize too much.

“While I cannot specifically state whether we are sanitizing too much, I can say that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cleaning regularly and sanitizing only when needed,” says Michelle Blair, a registered nurse and infection preventionist at Northwest Health. “There are plenty of good bacteria in our environment that help our immune system. This is why sanitizing is recommended only when necessary.”

According to Sarah Williams-Perez, a board-certified nurse practitioner at NorthShore Health Centers, over-use of hand sanitizers may produce side effects.

“The chemicals, alcohol and fragrances in hand sanitizers may irritate the skin and cause a rash. If this is happening, consult your doctor,” she says, noting that it’s important to keep your home or office clean before sanitizing as sanitizing alone will not remove visible dirt. “If a surface is dirty, then sanitization will not be effective.”

Williams-Perez also emphasizes that it’s important to use hand sanitizers at the appropriate times.

“The concern is less about over-sanitizing rather than improper use of sanitizers,” she says. “Hand sanitizers are not meant to take the place of hand washing.

Indeed, according to the CDC, there are significant differences between washing hands with soap and water and using a hand sanitizer. Soap and water work to remove all types of germs, while sanitizers kill only certain germs. Though alcohol-based hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of germs in many situations, they should be used in the right situations.

Whenever hands are dirty or oily, washing is the only option, says Williams-Perez.

“Hand sanitizers are not meant to replace hand washing, but rather to complement proper hand hygiene by offering a sanitizing option between washing,” she continues, adding that proper hand washing is still the gold standard for preventing the spread of virus and bacteria.

When it comes to our homes, Blair says regularly cleaning surfaces removes a lot of the germs and dirt and helps keep occupants healthy by preventing the spread of those germs.

“The CDC states that cleaning alone will remove most bacteria and viruses from surfaces with soap, water or detergent,” she says.

Dirt blocks the chemicals in disinfectants and sanitizers from getting to the bacteria, which is why it’s important to clean first.

“Cleaning should be done on a regular basis on those high touch areas like doorknobs, television remotes and light switches,” says Williams-Perez. “They should also be cleaned after having visitors in your home. Cleaning of all other surfaces should be done if they are visibly soiled or as needed. Clean them more often when the people in your home are sick or during illness seasons.”

Williams-Perez points out that this is also the time when sanitizing could be beneficial. She recommends that if you’re using a commercial cleaning product to be sure follow the manufacturer's instructions.

“Some have different dwell times, which is how long the surface needs to stay saturated with the product in order for the bacteria to be eradicated,” she says. “Allow to air dry and never dry with a towel as you could re-contaminate the item or surface.”

When it comes to personal hygiene, Blair says washing hands should be done before and after eating, using the restroom, caring for someone who is sick or when you have known contact with germs or body fluids, touching garbage or any known dirty item/surface and as needed.

“Always wash hands during the process of food preparation to reduce risk of cross contamination,” she says, adding that if soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

“Hand/body lotion is recommended, especially during the cold, dry seasons to keep skin integrity intact” she continues. “It is also important to practice proper nail and facial hygiene to limit spread of infection, especially with respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses.”