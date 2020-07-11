Commentary: Indiana life sciences companies are making an impact in the fight against COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As many states like Indiana begin reopening, it’s important to remember that the fight against COVID-19 is not over. In fact, Indiana is still experiencing new cases of the disease daily.

Development of a safe and effective vaccine and its distribution to the public could be a key turning point in our ability to return to a “normal” state of affairs. In the meantime, identifying those who have established immunity is a decisive step in returning to work and social activities safely.

Fortunately, Indiana’s vibrant biopharmaceutical industry is contributing at a high level to aid the global war on COVID-19. Our Hoosier efforts range from conducting cutting-edge research to generating new innovative therapeutics to engineering sensitive diagnostic tests. This work is vastly important and spotlights the importance of the industry’s contributions, not only in times of peril but also for future economic growth.

Indiana is home to nearly 2,000 companies that are involved in life sciences. Biopharmaceutical companies in Indiana directly employ almost 25,000 workers and support an additional 115,000 jobs in other sectors. Overall, it is a $55 billion industry with a productivity rate almost seven times greater than the national average.