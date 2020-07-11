Commentary: Indiana life sciences companies are making an impact in the fight against COVID-19

As many states like Indiana begin reopening, it’s important to remember that the fight against COVID-19 is not over. In fact, Indiana is still experiencing new cases of the disease daily.
Development of a safe and effective vaccine and its distribution to the public could be a key turning point in our ability to return to a “normal” state of affairs. In the meantime, identifying those who have established immunity is a decisive step in returning to work and social activities safely.
Fortunately, Indiana’s vibrant biopharmaceutical industry is contributing at a high level to aid the global war on COVID-19. Our Hoosier efforts range from conducting cutting-edge research to generating new innovative therapeutics to engineering sensitive diagnostic tests. This work is vastly important and spotlights the importance of the industry’s contributions, not only in times of peril but also for future economic growth.
Indiana is home to nearly 2,000 companies that are involved in life sciences. Biopharmaceutical companies in Indiana directly employ almost 25,000 workers and support an additional 115,000 jobs in other sectors. Overall, it is a $55 billion industry with a productivity rate almost seven times greater than the national average.
In Indiana, numerous companies are working diligently to defeat the coronavirus. Our company, B2S Life Sciences, is leveraging our unique capabilities and expertise to facilitate the development of an effective vaccine. Additionally, we are working to develop ASRs (analyte specific reagents) to create highly specific serology blood tests (antibody tests) that will enable sensitive and specific detection of human antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 infection. Successful establishment will help identify people who have been exposed to the virus previously, but no longer pose a threat to infecting others.
Additionally, Eli Lilly and Company is working with the Indiana State Department of Health to speed up COVID-19 test analysis, hoping to reach 2,000 tests per day. Their scientists are using company research laboratories to analyze samples taken in Indiana health care facilities such as nursing homes and emergency rooms, and are also expanding drive-through testing. They have also announced that anyone, whether they have insurance or not, can purchase their monthly prescription of insulin for $35 to help curb the economic impacts of the pandemic.
Moreover, they have entered into an agreement with the National Institutes of Health to test an existing arthritis medication as a possible treatment for COVID-19. In addition, the Lilly Research Labs are aggressively testing several different therapeutic modalities as potential treatments for COVID-19.
Outside the lab, Indiana medical innovators and manufacturers are also heavily involved in charitable efforts to ease the pain of the pandemic by donating time, expertise, personnel, and materials such as personal protective equipment to help infected individuals and health care workers.
Ultimately, we are close to the light at the end of the tunnel. We continue to flatten the curve and U.S. biopharmaceutical companies are making rapid progress on treatments and vaccines. When we have control over this virus, there is no doubt that Indiana biopharmaceutical and diagnostic innovators will look back with pride on their contributions and look forward to new innovations.
In the meantime, we must continue to support the industry and all the health care professionals who are fighting to keep our citizens safe and healthy.
