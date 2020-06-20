Community fairs to connect families with social service providers

The family services organization Community Partners will host two free fairs featuring local social service and community providers in June.
Community Partners, a family service program of Geminus Corp., finds agencies, professionals, support groups and assistance programs to assist families. The programs may include job counseling, parenting classes and advice on how to make better use of the community services.
“As part of our mission to strengthen families and build healthy communities, we connect Northwest Indiana families in need of free and affordable community social services to local providers,” said Nicholas Neal, director of program development at Geminus, a network partner with Regional Health Systems.
Fair attendees will have the opportunity to engage with professionals from a variety of programs, including legal services, financial assistance, mental and physical health care, childcare and substance use treatment.
Provider Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, Avalon Manor, 3550 E. U.S. 30, Hobart.
Lake County Fun Fair: Friday, June 26, at Chateau Banquets, 530 W. 61st Ave., Merrillville. Scheduled times of entry are promptly at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Families and children attending must be residents of Lake County and must register to attend at geminus.org/communityevents.
Due to safety precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic, there may be wait times to enter the events. Temperature checks and face coverings or masks, placed over the nose and mouth, are required to enter.
High touch surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Attendees of all events should stay at least six feet from other people, and social distancing will be monitored. Anyone feeling sick should stay home.
