One of the most common heart-valve diseases seen in patients is aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve opening that causes a slowing of blood flow in the heart.

This narrowed valve causes the heart to work harder at pumping blood, which may lead to weakening, ultimately heart failure and potential death. Certain medications or lifestyle modification may treat symptoms or delay major problems, but eventually the only successful treatment for aortic stenosis may be valve replacement surgery.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, is a minimally invasive option for the treatment of aortic stenosis. It saves patients from having to endure the rigors of a complex open-heart procedure with a “sternotomy” that surgically opens the chest.

In 2017, Community Healthcare System’s Structural Heart and Valve team became the first in Northwest Indiana to perform TAVR. The program has grown to become one of the most experienced in the Chicagoland area, with more than 750 TAVRs completed. The program, which has participated in multiple clinical trials and research, exceeds national benchmarks in quality and patient outcomes. The minimally invasive approach that our heart team developed and adapted allows more than 90% of our patients to go home the next day.

During the TAVR procedure, a new valve is delivered through a small incision in the groin area or chest and passes through an artery to the heart. The damaged valve remains in place, and the new valve is positioned to take over the job of regulating blood flow. Recovery is much quicker with TAVR. It also does not require patients to rely on a bypass machine, which is required for traditional valve replacement surgeries.

TAVR is performed in Community Hospital’s state-of-the-art hybrid operating room, which is equipped with advanced video integration technology that aids the team in real-time imaging and continual medical assessment. A team of fellowship-trained interventional cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons leads the procedure.

All aortic stenosis patients can be candidates for TAVR. Our heart team reviews patient profiles during multidisciplinary meetings to carefully consider each candidate’s disease state and potential risks.

The primary goal is to give patients with valve disease an improved quality of life, and the responses I have heard reinforce that mission. Patient testimonials include:

“Before TAVR, I was in very, very bad shape. Today, I’m over 80; I play golf and I walk three times a week. I would rate my experience with TAVR a ‘10’ or maybe even a ’20.’ I feel great!”

“I feel fantastic. I’m glad I had it done even though I was scared. After it was over, I asked my doctor, ‘What can I do to make sure this works and not have anything bad happen?’ He just looked at me, and said, ‘Live a good life.’ ”

As mentioned earlier, if left untreated, aortic stenosis may be life-threatening. With the advanced technologies available at the hospitals of Community Healthcare System, treating this serious disease is safer and more effective than ever before.

Dr. Samer Abbas is the medical director of Cardiovascular Services at Community Hospital and the Structural Heart & Valve Center of Community Healthcare System. He is a board-certified interventional cardiologist.