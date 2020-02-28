Community Healthcare System offering free baby class, breastfeeding support group

New parents may feel overwhelmed with more questions than answers, but a local community health care system is here to help with free-of-charge community programs.
Community Healthcare System is offering a free baby class and breastfeeding support group where new moms can check their baby's weight and see a lactation consultant without the need to schedule an appointment.
Community Hospital, at at 800 MacArthur Blvd. in Munster, will offer a free baby class from 6-9 p.m. March 9 in suite 30 of the hospital off Calumet Avenue. New parents can learn about how to take care of their baby, what life is like with a new baby, and the essentials of basic baby care.
The event is free but advance registration is required. To register, call 219-836-3477 or toll-free at 866-836-3477.
Then, Community Healthcare System's Breastfeeding Support Group will convene from 4-8 p.m. on March 11 at Community Hospital.
New moms can come at 4 p.m. to meet with the group for a topic discussion or show up any time over the next four hours for a free "drop-in" clinic in which they can see a lactation consultant or get a baby weight check without an appointment.
The support group and clinic will be on the 6th floor of the Parkview Tower, which is accessible through the North entrance. Free valet parking is available.
Anyone with questions should call 219-836-4574.
For more information, visit www.comhs.org.