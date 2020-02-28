Community Healthcare System offering free baby class, breastfeeding support group

New parents may feel overwhelmed with more questions than answers, but a local community health care system is here to help with free-of-charge community programs.

Community Healthcare System is offering a free baby class and breastfeeding support group where new moms can check their baby's weight and see a lactation consultant without the need to schedule an appointment.

Community Hospital, at at 800 MacArthur Blvd. in Munster, will offer a free baby class from 6-9 p.m. March 9 in suite 30 of the hospital off Calumet Avenue. New parents can learn about how to take care of their baby, what life is like with a new baby, and the essentials of basic baby care.

The event is free but advance registration is required. To register, call 219-836-3477 or toll-free at 866-836-3477.

Then, Community Healthcare System's Breastfeeding Support Group will convene from 4-8 p.m. on March 11 at Community Hospital.

New moms can come at 4 p.m. to meet with the group for a topic discussion or show up any time over the next four hours for a free "drop-in" clinic in which they can see a lactation consultant or get a baby weight check without an appointment.