Community Healthcare System offers a walk with a meaningful talk

Known for its positive impact on the cardiovascular system, walking offers many additional health benefits. Yet some of the most overlooked benefits of this exercise include its effect on a person’s strength, stability and flexibility.

“Walking is one of the most effective exercises,” said Dr. Venkat Kavuri, a Community Care Network orthopedic surgeon. “It is low impact, which makes it easy on the knees and back. It can definitely help to build and strengthen muscles in your lower body as well as core.”

Orthopedic health is a passion of Kavuri’s, which is why he stepped in to lead the next “Walk and Talk” event, which offers an opportunity for the Region’s residents to chat with a health professional while exploring the area.

The event, hosted by Community Healthcare System and Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, will take place at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at the arboretum.

Kavuri, who is on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Hospital in Munster, said walking can be beneficial to bone health as well.

“Bone is constantly being broken down and built back up in our bodies,” he said. “Building of bone is in reaction to stress.”