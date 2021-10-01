Community Healthcare System offers a walk with a meaningful talk

Known for its positive impact on the cardiovascular system, walking offers many additional health benefits. Yet some of the most overlooked benefits of this exercise include its effect on a person’s strength, stability and flexibility.
“Walking is one of the most effective exercises,” said Dr. Venkat Kavuri, a Community Care Network orthopedic surgeon. “It is low impact, which makes it easy on the knees and back. It can definitely help to build and strengthen muscles in your lower body as well as core.”
Orthopedic health is a passion of Kavuri’s, which is why he stepped in to lead the next “Walk and Talk” event, which offers an opportunity for the Region’s residents to chat with a health professional while exploring the area.
The event, hosted by Community Healthcare System and Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, will take place at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at the arboretum.
Kavuri, who is on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Hospital in Munster, said walking can be beneficial to bone health as well.
“Bone is constantly being broken down and built back up in our bodies,” he said. “Building of bone is in reaction to stress.”
Walking and other weight-bearing exercises help build up this bone density in areas such as the hips and back, he said.
“This is one of the best exercises to help maintain bone density and prevent osteoporosis,” Kavuri said.
Yet it is also an exercise that anyone can participate in, regardless of age and fitness level, he said.
“Its benefits are pretty widespread, even in individuals who are extremely active, as it can be a way to relax the muscles and bodies after a run,” he said.
Walking can even aid in post-meal digestion, Kavuri said, as well as help individuals who recently had an injury to recover.
Whether a person prefers to walk at a slower or faster rate can mean different levels and types of benefits for the body, he said.
“Walking at a faster pace does have more benefits in terms of cardiovascular health,” Kavuri said. “Slower pace means a longer walk and potentially more calories burned.”
A person typically experiences less stress on the joints when walking at a slower pace as well.
“I think finding the happy medium for each person in terms of pace and distance does give the best health outcome,” Kavuri said.
Walkers also can take their workout up a notch by carrying small weights or by wearing wrist weights, which helps to condition the arms while walking, he said.
“Safety is very important, and this can mean starting slow with lesser distances and gradually increasing both pace and distance,” Kavuri said.
He also recommends carrying something that provides support if a person is unsteady on foot or is walking on uneven terrain, such as a cane or walking stick.
“Also, if walking at night in a poorly lit area, it is important to wear reflective gear or carry a flashlight,” he said.
Those attending the Oct. 13 “Walk and Talk” event with Kavuri should meet at the Celebration Rose Pavilion. From there, attendees will walk to the arboretum’s wetlands. Golf and cart transportation will be available for those who choose not to walk.
Program participation is free, and registration is encouraged. Arboretum admission fees will be waived for those participating in the walk.
For more information, call 219-462-0025. To register, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/5226991.