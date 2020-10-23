Community Hospital recognized for infant feeding programs

Community Hospital’s Family Birthing Center and TLC (The Lactation Clinic) program have been recognized for their efforts at staffing and serving as a role model for best practices in promoting optimal infant feeding, including breastfeeding and lactation consultation. The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and International Lactation Consultant Association have presented Community Hospital with its International Board Certified Lactation Consultants Care Award.

The 2020 IBCLC Care Award recognizes hospitals, birthing facilities, birthing services and community-based health agencies that employ board certified lactation consultants and have a dedicated lactation support program. Community Hospital is the only Northwest Indiana hospital and one of five in the state to earn the honor.

“Maternal and child health and infant mortality are among the state’s highest priority health initiatives,” said Community Hospital CEO Lou Molina. “We’re proud to be able to lead the way in creating effective solutions to help women and their babies have a healthy, successful first year of life.”