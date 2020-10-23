Community Hospital recognized for infant feeding programs

Community Hospital’s Family Birthing Center and TLC (The Lactation Clinic) program have been recognized for their efforts at staffing and serving as a role model for best practices in promoting optimal infant feeding, including breastfeeding and lactation consultation. The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and International Lactation Consultant Association have presented Community Hospital with its International Board Certified Lactation Consultants Care Award.
The 2020 IBCLC Care Award recognizes hospitals, birthing facilities, birthing services and community-based health agencies that employ board certified lactation consultants and have a dedicated lactation support program. Community Hospital is the only Northwest Indiana hospital and one of five in the state to earn the honor.
“Maternal and child health and infant mortality are among the state’s highest priority health initiatives,” said Community Hospital CEO Lou Molina. “We’re proud to be able to lead the way in creating effective solutions to help women and their babies have a healthy, successful first year of life.”
The benefits of breastfeeding for infants include a reduction in risks for diarrhea, respiratory and ear infections and allergic skin disorders. Mothers also receive health benefits from breastfeeding including a decreased risk of diabetes, breast cancer and cardiovascular disease. These benefits potentially translate into millions of dollars of savings for the healthcare system in the U.S. through decreased hospitalizations and health clinic visits.
“Breastfeeding oftentimes can be difficult for many new mothers, but we’re here to help," said Lauren Hovan, a registered nurse and manager of the hospital’s Family Birthing Center. "Education is an essential part of that support. One of our certified lactation consultants works with new moms during their hospital stay, and again when they return home, to teach them the skills they need to breastfeed successfully.”
Community Hospital follows the “Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding." They require that a hospital:
1. Has a written breastfeeding policy that is routinely communicated to all health care staff.
2. Trains all healthcare staff in skills necessary to implement the policy.
3. Informs all pregnant women about the benefits and management of breastfeeding.
4. Helps mothers initiate breastfeeding within one-half hour after birth.
5. Shows mothers how to breastfeed and how to maintain lactation even if they should be separated from their infants.
6. Gives newborn infants no food or drink other than breast milk, unless medically necessary.
7. Practices rooming-in — allowing moms and babies to remain together 24 hours per day.
8. Encourages breastfeeding on demand.
9. Gives no artificial pacifiers to breastfeeding infants.
10. Fosters the establishment of breastfeeding support groups and refers mothers to them on discharge from the hospital.
Community Hospital’s certified lactation specialists offer a free monthly breastfeeding class for women that provides education and support. In addition, the TLC program is offered on Wednesdays as a drop-in clinic that provides a four-hour session for lactation consultation or a baby weight check without an appointment.
For more information or to register, call 219-836-3477 or 866-836-3477. For more information about the care and services offered at the Family Birthing Center of Community Hospital, visit www.COMHS.org/baby.
