Consistent small steps lead to long-term goals

As we near the finish line for 2021, health and fitness goals typically appear in the top five New Year’s resolutions. Many Americans want to exercise more, lose weight and eat healthier. While a resolution can help you focus on a goal that is important, statistics from doscoverhappyhabits.com show that after six months, only 46% of people are keeping it.
Fortunately, here are some tips to help set you up for success.
Start small
The beginning of a year often brings about some ambitious ideas of what we’d like life to look like. There’s nothing wrong with this, but life tends to laugh at our best made plans. Of course, five-seven workouts a week is not a bad goal. But can you make that happen? You have to work overtime, the children get sick, your aging dog wakes you to go out several times during the night. The next thing you know, your exercise more plan is exercise at all. Depending on where you are, start with one-two workouts a week for a month. Then bump it up to three workouts a week, if possible. By the time you reach month six, you will be still be fulfilling your goal of exercising more, especially if you were at zero in December. The same philosophy can be applied to eating healthier. Add an extra vegetable to your day or cut back your pop intake by one. Whatever you choose, make a plan that sets you up for success, then expand on that plan.
Make the 46%
Write your resolutions down, sign the document and date it. Keep it where you see it every day. Another reason people are unsuccessful with their resolutions is that they simply forget them. Put the activity in your calendar. Chances are that if you don’t schedule it, it won’t happen.
Tell someone
When you let a supportive friend or family member know what you’re planning to do with your year, you’re more apt to stick with it. Check in with this person regularly so that you’re held accountable.
Do what you can
There may be days or weeks when you can't stay on track with even the most realistic goals. You may go days without eating a vegetable or miss a week of hitting the gym. Imperfect is better than nothing when it comes to resolutions. Get back on track as soon as possible and let your accountability partner know you’re still in the game. Be OK with simply doing a little bit better. The “all or none” philosophy usually ends up with “none.” Over time, eating a little bit healthier and exercising a little bit more will result in weight loss and improved fitness.
Get plenty of sleep
Sleep is necessary to succeed in any of your endeavors, from health and fitness to work performance. Proper rest improves focus and productivity, helps keep your hunger hormones in check, improves mood and contributes to good energy.
Celebrate your success
No matter how small your accomplishments may seem, celebrate them in a way that makes you happy and encourages you to continue. Often, the small wins are overshadowed by things that didn’t go quite as planned. Just because you ate a few too many cookies one day doesn’t cancel out choosing a salad over the fries at lunch. Small habits created over time make a large goal achievable. We make resolutions to improve the quality of our lives. Celebrating our efforts with others may inspire them to do the same.
May you enjoy a happy, healthy New Year.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.