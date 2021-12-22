Consistent small steps lead to long-term goals

As we near the finish line for 2021, health and fitness goals typically appear in the top five New Year’s resolutions. Many Americans want to exercise more, lose weight and eat healthier. While a resolution can help you focus on a goal that is important, statistics from doscoverhappyhabits.com show that after six months, only 46% of people are keeping it.

The beginning of a year often brings about some ambitious ideas of what we’d like life to look like. There’s nothing wrong with this, but life tends to laugh at our best made plans. Of course, five-seven workouts a week is not a bad goal. But can you make that happen? You have to work overtime, the children get sick, your aging dog wakes you to go out several times during the night. The next thing you know, your exercise more plan is exercise at all. Depending on where you are, start with one-two workouts a week for a month. Then bump it up to three workouts a week, if possible. By the time you reach month six, you will be still be fulfilling your goal of exercising more, especially if you were at zero in December. The same philosophy can be applied to eating healthier. Add an extra vegetable to your day or cut back your pop intake by one. Whatever you choose, make a plan that sets you up for success, then expand on that plan.