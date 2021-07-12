Consultation, preparation key when it's time to stop driving

By 2030, more than 70 million people will be 65 and older, and approximately 85-90% of them will be licensed to drive, according to the American Automobile Association. AAA further estimates that seniors are outliving their ability to drive safely by an average of 7-10 years, and though they may be among the safest drivers on the road, they are also more likely to be injured or killed in a crash due to age-related fragility.

The driving decision, of course, is not unlike other conversations that need to take place as people get older and their physical and cognitive abilities decline. But because operating a vehicle involves the risk of injuring oneself or others, the importance of the decision is magnified. And because driving represents freedom and mobility for many, it’s a discussion that tends to elicit very strong feelings.

While slower reaction times and greater difficulty physically operating the car’s controls are typical age-related driving issues, one of the most common driving impairments for seniors tends to be declining vision. This is why vision tests are required more often for license renewals as drivers age and why elderly drivers need to consider adjusting their driving habits when they begin to notice a downturn in their vision.