Couple design programs to improve players' speed, agility and strength

Isaac Parra, of Beecher, picked up a baseball bat at 3 years old and had his sights on the major leagues. Like many baseball players, his dream didn’t necessarily work out the way he had dreamt.

“My father (Ricardo Parra) played professional baseball and was a great coach and mentor for me for both baseball and life,” Parra said. “He never made it to the big leagues, but he provided me with advanced training from an early age that helped me incredibly in high school and college.”

Parra, 24, has taken his passion and knowledge and partnered with his fiancee, Heather O’Kelly, 23, to create Gold Glove Academy and UnderRated 24 Fitness. These two programs are designed to offer athletes speed, agility and strength workouts that will help them improve their game, Parra said.

“Most players, coaches and parents are just thinking about throwing the ball and hitting the ball as hard as they can,” Parra said. “That is just part of the game. Catching and hitting proficiency and the mental game are crucial. Good athletes come and go, but great athletes know there’s work that focuses on movement, and even nutrition.”