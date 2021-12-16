COVID surge triggers new visitor rules at Northwest Health hospitals, outpatient centers

Northwest Health is implementing new visitor restrictions beginning Friday at its Porter, LaPorte and Starke county locations as a result of the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases.

"This change is aimed to protect its patients, visitors and staff from unnecessary exposure to the COVID-19 virus," according to Marketing and Communications Director Kelly Credit.

Each patient will be allowed one visitor, with a few exceptions, including pediatric patients, who will be allowed to have both parents or guardians on site, Credit said.

Maternity patients will also be allowed two visitors at a time and exceptions may be made for end-of-life and other special situations, she said.

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be permitted to visit hospital patients.

Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, the health care provider said.

The new guidelines will be in effect for Northwest Health hospitals in LaPorte, Liberty Township (Porter County) and Knox, and outpatient centers in Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton.