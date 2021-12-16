 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID surge triggers new visitor rules at Northwest Health hospitals, outpatient centers
alert top story urgent

COVID surge triggers new visitor rules at Northwest Health hospitals, outpatient centers

Northwest Health Porter covid stock

Meghan Fox, a nurse at Northwest Health Porter hospital, administers a COVID-19 test at the hospital's drive-up operation on Jan. 27 in Liberty Township.

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

Northwest Health is implementing new visitor restrictions beginning Friday at its Porter, LaPorte and Starke county locations as a result of the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases.

"This change is aimed to protect its patients, visitors and staff from unnecessary exposure to the COVID-19 virus," according to Marketing and Communications Director Kelly Credit.

Each patient will be allowed one visitor, with a few exceptions, including pediatric patients, who will be allowed to have both parents or guardians on site, Credit said.

Maternity patients will also be allowed two visitors at a time and exceptions may be made for end-of-life and other special situations, she said.

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be permitted to visit hospital patients.

Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, the health care provider said.

The new guidelines will be in effect for Northwest Health hospitals in LaPorte, Liberty Township (Porter County) and Knox, and outpatient centers in Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton.

"The community is asked to please continue wearing masks when in public, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently," Credit said.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination site visit ourshot.in.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts