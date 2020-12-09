Custom orthotics, proper stretching add up to promote foot health

To fix chronic joint pain, particularly in the legs and lower body, look no further than your feet. From athletes to everyday walkers, proper care for tired, weak, or painful feet could be the way to achieve fitness goals.

Dr. Michael Nirenberg, a podiatrist who has practiced in Crown Point since 1992, said by helping his patients’ feet and ankles work correctly, issues in the knee, hip, or back can be handled.

Orthotic options

He said he got into podiatry more than 30 years ago, after watching his father struggle to find a remedy for his knee pain. His father eventually saw a podiatrist, receiving a custom-fitted shoe insert known as an orthotic. His father’s knee pain was gone about a month later.

“To this day, if he stops wearing custom-made foot orthotics for any length of time and starts doing a lot of walking or running, his knee pain comes back,” Nirenberg said.

At his practice, Friendly Foot Care, Nirenberg conducts biomechanical exams to determine whether a patient’s foot arch is too low or too high.

Either of these extremes raises the risk of injury, he said.

Once the foot is assessed, a custom-fit orthotic can be made with a mold.