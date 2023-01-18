Dealing with below-average health metrics, which can be as risky as high ones

Blood pressure, heart rate, blood sugar, thyroid levels — they’re all examples of metrics that can be concerning when they are high.

Yet while many patients tend to focus on high levels of health indicators, medical experts say low levels can be just as alarming.

“Being too low is also a concern for many metrics,” said Dr. Evelyn Huang, an emergency medicine resident physician at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. “For example, low blood pressure or low blood sugar can be incredibly dangerous and life threatening. If anyone is having any concerns, they should be seeking medical care.”

Health metrics measure health determinants or states. They include a number of measurements, from cholesterol levels to weight and blood pressure, says Dr. Ather Malik, a family medicine physician with Northwest Health. They can signal a general health status and fitness levels or warn of an issue that should be addressed.

“Being healthy is looking into all aspects of your health — your vitals, height, weight, BMI (body-mass index), blood pressure both high and low, your cholesterol or lipid panel and sugar,” he said.

While low blood pressure isn’t always a concern, it can indicate health issues such as thyroid disease, heart conditions or infection, Malik said.

“Low blood pressure is anyone with a blood pressure of 90/60 and lower,” he said. “This is very dangerous, because you can experience dizziness or fainting.”

Many factors can lead to low blood sugar. Glucose is the main sugar found in the blood. Diabetes is often associated with low or high blood sugar levels, though a patient can have issues with blood sugar levels even if they haven’t been diagnosed with this chronic disease.

“This is very important because there are a lot of things that can make your sugar go low,” Malik said. “For example, if someone has low sugar, principal signs would be blurred vision, difficulty in concentration, confusion, slurred speech, numbness or drowsiness. Big causes are too much insulin, not eating enough or even weight loss.”

Two other low metrics, weight and BMI, are more prevalent in women, especially in girls at puberty age when social factors can contribute, Malik said. Weighing too little can contribute to brittle bones, fatigue and a weakened immune system. A normal BMI, or body mass index, takes into consideration a person’s weight and height.

“Seniors who are on their own who don’t have a proper diet may have low weights as well,” he said.

Because humans and health are complex, Huang says it’s important for a patient and doctor to look at the whole picture.

“For example, if you have normal cholesterol, that does not mean you may not have other medical conditions, such as high blood pressure or diabetes,” she said. “That is why it is so important to follow up with a health-care provider to discuss routine health screenings and regular checkups.”

Metrics and the treatments related to them that a physician pays close attention to often depends on the individual patient, Huang said.

“If someone has high blood pressure, it will be focused on lowering that number via lifestyle changes or medications in a safe way,” she said. “If someone’s sugar is too low, we’ll talk about their medication regimen and diet changes.”

Anyone with health concerns should reach out to a physician, Huang said.

“By following up with someone long-term, you will also be able to see your health trends and if anything is changing,” she said.