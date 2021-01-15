Dentist says grinding teeth a common side effect of stress, offers ways to treat, prevent damage

If you at times find yourself clenching your teeth, you’re not alone.

Clenching, or grinding, your teeth is a common reaction to stress, and with several circumstances to be stressed about these days, it’s no surprise that dentists are the ones who see the end result of this habit.

Called “bruxism,” teeth grinding or jaw clenching can be very destructive, says Dr. J. David Weber of Coolspring Dental Clinic in Michigan City.

“Teeth should not be in contact very often throughout the day,” he said. “When patients clench and grind, they can generate quite a bit of force, leading to wear and fractures.”

Many people are unaware that they grind their teeth. Some do it while they are asleep, while others simply don’t realize they are doing it, even when awake.

While there can be several causes behind bruxism, from sleep disorders to genetic factors, scientists have found that some people have experienced an increase in teeth grinding and pain over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.