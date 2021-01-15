Dentist says grinding teeth a common side effect of stress, offers ways to treat, prevent damage

If you at times find yourself clenching your teeth, you’re not alone.
Clenching, or grinding, your teeth is a common reaction to stress, and with several circumstances to be stressed about these days, it’s no surprise that dentists are the ones who see the end result of this habit.
Called “bruxism,” teeth grinding or jaw clenching can be very destructive, says Dr. J. David Weber of Coolspring Dental Clinic in Michigan City.
“Teeth should not be in contact very often throughout the day,” he said. “When patients clench and grind, they can generate quite a bit of force, leading to wear and fractures.”
Many people are unaware that they grind their teeth. Some do it while they are asleep, while others simply don’t realize they are doing it, even when awake.
While there can be several causes behind bruxism, from sleep disorders to genetic factors, scientists have found that some people have experienced an increase in teeth grinding and pain over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, a new study from Tel Aviv University in Israel found that individuals in Israel and Poland had reported an increase in adverse health effects like teeth grinding. Published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, the study found that during Israel’s first lockdown, the prevalence of orofacial pain increased from 35% before the pandemic to 47% during the pandemic. Teeth grinding at night rose from 10% to 36%.
In addition to fractured teeth, the ligaments underneath the teeth can sustain damage as well.
“Stress can also make it difficult to continue healthy habits,” Weber said. “It’s important to continue healthy hygiene routines and limit decay-causing foods.”
Depending on a dentist’s diagnosis, treatment may simply include relaxation techniques or a nightguard.
“Sometimes the awareness that teeth should not be in contact very often can make a difference,” Weber said. “Pay attention to particular times when you may be clenching - whether while driving, sitting at the computer, etc. — and intentionally keep your jaw in a restful position.”
For those who are concerned about visiting a dentist during the COVID-19 pandemic, Weber says he wants to reassure them that it’s important to get treatment for any pain they may be experiencing.
“There have been many studies that have shown dental offices have been remarkably safe, especially with enhanced infection control practices,” he said.