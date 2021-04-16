Dentists see increase in pandemic-linked oral health problems, warn against delaying appointments

“Their reasons vary from simply getting off of schedule and not prioritizing them to not feeling comfortable leaving their homes out of fear of contracting COVID,” the owner of King Endodontics, located just outside Chicago, said.

Like Broomhead, Gilbert said he has seen more patients with damaged teeth over the past year as well.

“This has been documented as a direct manifestation of the stress that the pandemic has caused,” Gilbert said. “The increase in stress causes an increase in depression and anxiety and may result in people not prioritizing good oral hygiene habits.”

Historically, Gilbert said many people have had apprehension about dental visits.

“The pandemic added another layer of concern and fear about being in the dental office,” he said.

According to the American Association of Endodontists survey, millennials in particular reported experiencing dental disruptions, with 43% of respondents saying they had been working from home or attending virtual classes from home.

Nearly 31% said they had been snacking more on sweets. Nearly 25% said they waited until later in the morning to brush their teeth, while 21% said they hadn’t been brushing their teeth in the morning at all.