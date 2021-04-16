Dentists see increase in pandemic-linked oral health problems, warn against delaying appointments

A recent survey by the American Association of Endodontists has found that more than half of Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to put off dental check-ups.
Dentists say doing so can potentially lead to serious oral health problems.
While local dental care providers have seen this play out in different ways in their own health practices, they say one thing is certain — the pandemic has had an impact on dental hygiene routine.
Dr. Mark Broomhead, of Compton and Broomhead Dental Center in Munster and Kessler Family Dental and Associates in Crown Point, said while he has not noticed a reduction in routine patient visits during the pandemic, he has seen more visits from patients due to a common dental issue caused by stress.
“What I have noticed is an increase in chipped or broken teeth, from clenching and grinding teeth, as a result of increased stresses,” he said.
There’s also been an increase in reported TMJ discomfort experienced by patients at his office, he said. Those who have TMJ, or temporomandibular joint dysfunction, may experience a popping or clicking of the jaw, along with ear pain, tinnitus and headaches. While a variety of conditions can cause TMJ, individuals who clench or grind their teeth can experience it.
As an endodontist, Dr. Brett Gilbert doesn’t perform routine dental cleanings. However, he said many of his patients have expressed to him that they have not kept up with their routine dental exams and cleanings since the pandemic started.
“Their reasons vary from simply getting off of schedule and not prioritizing them to not feeling comfortable leaving their homes out of fear of contracting COVID,” the owner of King Endodontics, located just outside Chicago, said.
Like Broomhead, Gilbert said he has seen more patients with damaged teeth over the past year as well.
“This has been documented as a direct manifestation of the stress that the pandemic has caused,” Gilbert said. “The increase in stress causes an increase in depression and anxiety and may result in people not prioritizing good oral hygiene habits.”
Historically, Gilbert said many people have had apprehension about dental visits.
“The pandemic added another layer of concern and fear about being in the dental office,” he said.
According to the American Association of Endodontists survey, millennials in particular reported experiencing dental disruptions, with 43% of respondents saying they had been working from home or attending virtual classes from home.
Nearly 31% said they had been snacking more on sweets. Nearly 25% said they waited until later in the morning to brush their teeth, while 21% said they hadn’t been brushing their teeth in the morning at all.
“Easier said than done, but staying away from the sweets is the most important,” Broomhead said. “Continue to make good oral hygiene decisions such as flossing and use of a good electric toothbrush, as well as making sure your children have some level of fluoride in their drinking water if they have put off office visits.”
For those who continue to work from home, Gilbert said this offers a great opportunity to get back on top of a good dental hygiene routine.
“Working from home is a great opportunity to maintain excellent oral health habits, as you have increased privacy and access to your toothbrush and floss 24/7,” he said.
Gilbert advises setting brushing reminders on a cell phone, and watching what types of drinks are consumed during the day.
“Drinking soda or sugary drinks can cause a prolonged period of acidity in the mouth, which is damaging to your teeth,” he said.
Avoid chewing ice, as well.
“Chewing ice is damaging to tooth structure and can also result in an increase in cracks and fractures of teeth and restorations in your teeth, like fillings, crowns and bridges,” he said.
Individuals experiencing dental problems should see a dental health care professional right away, Broomhead said, since prolonging treatment can lead to more severe issues. He said he wants to reassure patients that it’s safe to receive dental care during this time.
“We continue to follow all the ADA/CDC guidelines for medical and dental offices, even after the Indiana mask mandate has eased,” he said.
The office continues to take temperatures of both staff and patients, and staff members wear N95 masks at all times. Patients wear masks in the waiting room, and every morning, staff members use a UV light to sanitize their masks and gowns.
“Due to our diligence to cleanliness and sanitation, we have been very fortunate to not have any direct exposures in our office,” Broomhead said.