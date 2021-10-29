Dentists warn Halloween candy eaters of dangers of fracturing teeth

Kids look forward to trick-or-treating every year, and let’s face it, parents don’t mind the chance to sneak a peanut butter cup or another piece of candy from what’s hauled in that night.

However, if they’re not careful, families may walk away with more of a trick than a treat.

It’s no secret that dentists shudder at the thought of the amount of sugar kids consume in the weeks that follow Halloween. This year, they’re warning families to take it easy, especially when it comes to hard candy.

While it’s not clear how frequently dentists see patients with cracked teeth after Halloween, dentists are seeing more cracked teeth cases overall since the start of the COVID pandemic, said Dr. Alan Law, an endodontist and president of the Chicago-headquartered American Association of Endodontists.

In fact, a recent American Dental Association survey found that more than 60% of dentists are seeing more patients with cracked teeth since the pandemic began.

“This is possibly related to more grinding and clenching,” Law said. “Because hard candy can cause cracks in teeth to propagate, it is even more important to avoid hard candy, as well as unpopped popcorn kennels and ice.”