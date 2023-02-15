The sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a nationally televised football game has brought an increased interest in how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use an external automatic defibrillator in the care of a cardiac emergency.

While Hamlin’s case involved a number of issues happening at the same time to create electrical disruptions that stopped his heart in a rare scenario, the frequency with which multiple types of cardiac episodes occur is staggering. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC statistics show one American dies every 34 seconds from heart disease and for half, the first clue a heart problem exists is death.

Knowing how to recognize the signs of cardiac arrest or a heart attack and how to respond are key, especially given the fact that cardiac episodes don’t always look like they are portrayed in the movies or on television.

We know we can’t prevent all heart attacks and cardiac arrests. But what if we switched the focus in this American Heart Month from how to react to how to prevent them? Family history, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking and a sedentary lifestyle all play a role in heart health.

Unless you’re Marty McFly in “Back to the Future,” there isn’t much you can do to change your family history. But what if you had a crystal ball that could tell you how likely you are to have a heart attack in the next 10 years? If we’ve learned anything from McFly, it’s making changes in the time/space continuum can have dire consequences.

But the good news is we don’t live in a movie, and it doesn’t take a souped up DeLorean to get us the answers we need to change the course of own futures.

Franciscan Health offers heart scans that check for coronary calcium. Coronary calcium is a marker of arterial hardening, or atherosclerosis. This 10-minute, noninvasive scan can assess the amount of calcium build-up in the coronary arteries. An elevated Coronary Calcium (CAC) Score is predictive of having a heart attack. The lower your CAC Score, the better.

Other common noninvasive tests to assess your heart health include blood tests to check for cholesterol levels and C-reactive protein, electrocardiograms (ECGs), stress tests and echocardiograms. If your CAC score predicts a high likelihood of heart attack, your medical team can work with you to devise the best plan to help you control what you can, such as weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, activity level, diet and exercise, to reduce your risk. That even includes surgical intervention.

We know we can’t change our family history, but we can make healthy lifestyle changes to improve our heart health — and possibly change our future for the better.

Dr. Michael Nicholas is an interventional cardiologist with Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Dyer. Call 833-238-0688 to schedule a heart scan at any of our locations in Northern Indiana and Chicago's South Suburbs. The opinions are the writer’s.