Doctor makes donation to help those in need screen for breast cancer

From left, Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development MinDee Richard, Franciscan Health Munster Breast Center Director Cindy Duran, Director of Breast Imaging Dr. Tiffany Robinson and donor Dr. Gustavo Galante pose with a novelty oversized check of a donation Galante makes to the Franciscan Health Munster Breast Center.

 Provided

Dr. Gustavo Galante, MD, donated $1,400 to the Franciscan Health Foundation for early detection of breast cancer.

The board-certified plastic surgeon made the donation with revenue his practice received during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

“This is a way to help people in need and also a way to give back to the community," Galante said. "I believe in corporate citizenship."

His practice offers a variety of cosmetic surgery procedures at its offices in Schererville and Valparaiso. He's made the annual donation for early breast cancer detection for the past five years.

The money will go to financial assistance for patients who otherwise would decline mammograms or additional breast imagining.

“The Breast Center at Franciscan Health Munster truly appreciates the generous donation from Dr. Gus Galante,” said Cindy Duran, director of the Oncology Center and Breast Center. “It is important for women to know that we have programs in place to help ensure that they can have the mammogram that can help find cancer at the earliest and most curable stage.”

Located on the third floor of the Cancer Center at 701 Superior Drive, Franciscan Health Munster’s Breast Center has imagining technology, a female radiologist, a breast health nurse navigator and an imaging technologist.

For more information, call (219) 922-4070 or call FranciscanHealth.org.

