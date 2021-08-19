Doctors discuss inoculations students need before heading to college and other health tips

The word vaccine these days makes us jump to thoughts of COVID, but with it being back-to-school time, making sure kids are up to date on vaccines is something many parents have on their to-do lists. Though many of the immunizations required for school registration are administered to younger children, there are mandated and recommended vaccines for those heading off to college, as well.

“The main vaccine needed for students going to college is the meningitis vaccine. The second dose of Menectra is usually given at age 16, which is required for school. Men B (Bexsero) is an optional vaccine, and I strongly recommend Men B before they go to college and live in the dorms. Many colleges require this vaccine in order for the students to attend their classes,” said Dr. Ramadevi Sankaran, a pediatrician with NorthShore Health Centers. “I strongly recommend HPV Vaccine, Tdap/TD boosters and Hepatitis A. The vaccine schedule is a little different for immunocompromised students. I would strongly encourage them to check with their primary care physician.”

If a child happened to fall behind on the vaccine schedule, now is the time to make sure that they are caught up. It’s a good idea to schedule a routine physical before school begins anyway, especially if they’ll be moving away and vaccines can be administered at that time.