As the mother of three young children, Jennifer Connelly sees the benefits of yoga for kids well beyond just pure exercise.
“I have been teaching yoga at the Yoga Room for 10 years since my youngest son was a baby and my older two were toddlers,” says Connelly, who also works with other groups and organizations teaching kids’ yoga including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Children’s First in Crown Point where she does summer sessions and Mommy & Me.
“Now my youngest is 10, and my other two are 12 and 14. Yoga helps them go to sleep at night and helps them deal with their anger and anxiety. Now they use yoga for sports — it’s great seeing how yoga can help them manage themselves in stressful situations.”
Connelly, a certified samapatti yoga instructor, gets creative with her classes.
“I’m playful and silly in my teaching style and invite my classes to be creative; we make up stories, use stuffed animals to put on their bellies to help with breathing,” she says.
“I have a theme for each class such as peace, and we have — or we create — activities to go with it.”
According to an article on the PBS Parents website, yoga for both kids and parents teaches about balance, how to be still, which in turn helps people listen with attention and to make good decisions, use energy more efficiently, move more freely and with greater ease and awareness and helps bodies become strong and flexible.
Because of all these benefits, yoga classes for children have become more popular. There’s been a significant increase in the percentage of children between ages 4 to 17 who practice yoga, rising to 8.4 percent in 2017 from 3.1 percent in 2012.
In this vein, the same data, gathered by the National Health Interview Survey, which has monitored the health of the nation since 1957 on a broad range of health topics, shows that more youngsters also are meditating, rising to 5.4 percent in 2017 from 0.6 percent in 2012.
Breaking down the steps for kids
“There are five elements that I consider essential for any child’s yoga experience,” says Lynn Schoberth, a 500-hour-level certified yoga teacher who has taught yoga for nine years.
The element of breathing teaches children the ability to control their prana, or their emotional and energetic state. The move element uses yoga poses as tools to channel a child’s energy, improve their health and build their confidence.
The focus element helps children learn to keep still and pay attention to what’s going on around them.
“In addition to being restorative and relieving stress, learning to focus and being able to calm the mind can do wonders for children’s ability to succeed in school, control their emotions and get to know themselves during the critical developmental years,” Schrobeth says.
“My classes incorporate activities that teach children focus, not just ask them to focus.”
The element of relaxation comes at the end of the class — a perfect way to wind up after a busy day.
“Our children are exposed to an overwhelming amount of sensory stimulation, are chronically sleep-deprived, and generally have no idea how to calm themselves,” says Schrobeth, who offers yoga for kids at One Valpo in Valparaiso.
“My classes are always timed to include substantial rest, incorporating both gentle restorative asana and savasana — a period of quiet time where students are guided into a state of calm relaxation.”
Schoberth is quick to point out that a central tenet of her classes is that no child will ever be forced or pressured into any posture they feel uncomfortable with for any reason, adding that the emphasis in her movement practice is not about competition but, instead, exploration, and to foster connections for each student internally and among the students within the group.
Melanie Kirby, who is in training to become an instructor at the Yoga Room in Crown Point, says their kids’ yoga classes often incorporate music.
“It’s super upbeat and makes me wish I were a kid,” Kirby says.
“Yoga is all about coming together — connecting to the body and the mind, connecting to our true selves and connecting to others, connecting to the world and the universe as a whole,” says Schrobeth, noting that’s true for both adults and children.
Connelly is totally into yoga for all.
“I want yoga to be acceptable at every age and every stage of their life,” says Connelly who also offers yoga birthday classes.
“I don’t want yoga to be a mystery to kids; I want it to be part of their lives.”