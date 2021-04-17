Early intervention helps get a handle on childhood allergies

Allergies are caused by a reaction of the immune system to a substance called an allergen. Allergens can include medicines, foods, stinging insects, latex, mold, pets and pollen,. But what causes them?

“Allergies are both genetic and environmental,” says Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, allergist and immunologist with Community Care Network at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. “In families with severe environmental allergy, food allergy, eczema or asthma, if the parents or siblings have these conditions, it is more likely that the patient also would be affected.”

Childhood allergies are complicated, but with the right tools, families can get a jump on them and limit their effects.

“Childhood allergies are very common,” Rumpel said. “One cannot prevent environmental allergies, but regarding food allergies, we do know that pregnant mothers and breastfeeding mothers should consume all foods. This early introduction has been shown to help prevent food allergy in the child.”

According to Rumpel, this means that pregnant and breastfeeding mothers should consume peanuts, tree nuts, cow's milk, eggs, wheat and soy, common allergens. If the mother is allergic, she should see an allergist and immunologist first for evaluation, Rumpel advises.