Edgewater to offer COVID testing

Edgewater Health will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1-3 at its main building at 1100 W. Sixth Ave., Gary.
Swab tests will be administered on the south side of the building. Testing will be open to all, however, everyone must remain in vehicles, wear a face mask and bring identification and an insurance card. Uninsured patients are eligible to be tested at no cost through the Health Resources and Services Administration program, which is administered through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and CARES Act.
Edgewater Health is partnering with Simple Laboratories of Chicago to provide PCR testing. Test results will be available within 48 hours.
The Health Resources and Services Administration is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Testing is funded through award totaling $183,257.
For more information, visit Edgewater Health’s website at www.edgewaterhealth.org.
