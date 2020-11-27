 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edgewater to offer COVID testing
urgent

Edgewater to offer COVID testing

{{featured_button_text}}
Edgewater Health
Provided

Edgewater Health will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1-3 at its main building at 1100 W. Sixth Ave., Gary.

Swab tests will be administered on the south side of the building. Testing will be open to all, however, everyone must remain in vehicles, wear a face mask and bring identification and an insurance card. Uninsured patients are eligible to be tested at no cost through the Health Resources and Services Administration program, which is administered through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and CARES Act.

Edgewater Health is partnering with Simple Laboratories of Chicago to provide PCR testing. Test results will be available within 48 hours.

The Health Resources and Services Administration is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Testing is funded through award totaling $183,257. 

For more information, visit Edgewater Health’s website at www.edgewaterhealth.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts