Emergency vets discuss the trouble pets get into with what they'll eat

Having a pet can be very much like having a baby. If your eye isn’t on them every second, they’re likely getting into something they shouldn’t. Just as with babies, puppies and kittens are prone to putting anything into their mouths that they can reach.

Older pets aren't immune, so it's the pet owners' job to stay aware and to remove items that pose a hazard.

Pets eat a lot of odd things. Dr. Todd Duffy, is a critical care specialist with North Central Veterinary Emergency Center, which has locations in Westville, Highland and Mishawaka and has dealt with a lot of pets ingesting strange things and the issues that arise from it.

“The biggest problem is that pets often eat something that is not digestible, or they swallow something that is too big for their digestive tract to handle. For dogs, they will swallow pieces of their toys that they have chewed apart, but they also like to swallow articles of clothing — socks and underwear are among the favorites. And of course, given the opportunity, dogs will also find items in the trash to swallow,” he said.

“Cats tend to swallow linear items such as a needle and thread, tinsel and string. Cats like to play with linear things and may swallow them in the process. … Cats are pickier about what they eat so what they swallow isn’t as exciting. If it doesn’t taste good, cats don’t eat it. Although I have seen them eat the top of a Nerf dart or the nipple of a baby pacifier.”

“At North Central Veterinary Emergency Center, we see lots of cases of cats and dogs who are vomiting or have diarrhea. It’s always a challenge when we don’t know what has caused that and we need to figure it out. Did the animal eat something it shouldn’t have? Did it swallow something that can cause a blockage?” said Dr. Lori Ross, a veterinarian of emergency and critical care at North Central Veterinary Emergency Center. “If pet owners know their pets often get into things they shouldn’t, they can let us know and that can help us determine what happened. We also recognize that depending on the age and breed, some dogs are more likely than others to chew or swallow things they shouldn’t. This is true for younger pets and for certain breeds, such as Labs and doodles.”

A lot of bad things can happen if pets eat something they shouldn’t — diarrhea, stomach discomfort, poisoning, dental injuries and blockages that can need surgery.

“Toxic substances are a big problem,” said Ross. “Rodenticides are one toxin we regularly see pets ingest as is anti-freeze, but there are certainly others.”

Sometimes, typical food in our homes can cause harm. Xylitol, an artificial sweetener found in a wide range of foods from candy to peanut butter is toxic to pets. “Grapes, raisins, onion and garlic are also toxic for dogs. Depending on the situation, we may need to induce vomiting, or we may need to provide fluids and medications,” said Ross.

“ For dogs especially, chocolate and marijuana are among the most common toxins I see, along with medications,” said Duffy.

With summer around the corner, Ross warns about a human a dog favorite: “Corn cobs, which are tasty to them, but do not digest and may require surgery to remove,” she said.

Also, watch out for plants. “Fresh flowers and plants can also be problematic for pets. The most problematic flower is lilies. Lilies are extremely toxic to cats. The leaves, flower and petals are all toxic to cats,” said Ross. “If a cat just rubs against the flower and gets pollen on its fur, they will groom it off and ingest the toxin. Time is of the essence in providing care for cats that have ingested any part of a lily plant, so if you suspect your cat eats any part of a lily, seek immediate veterinary care.”

Other troublesome flora include ivy, chrysanthemum and oleander. Ross suggested checking with Pet Poison Control to determine whether a particular flower or plant is toxic to your pet.

Worst cases

What are some of the items that can be most harmful if swallowed?

“For dogs, toys, bedding, clothing, balls, rope toys and garbage are all problems,” said Ross. "Even toys that are labeled as indestructible can be chewed to pieces by some pets, swallowed and cause a blockage that requires surgery to remove. Any time a pet owner sees a toy that is being damaged or torn apart, they should take it away from the pet and dispose of it.”

Recently, Ross saw was in a 4-month-old mastiff puppy named Bear that swallowed a steak bone. Meat bones are very enticing to dogs and can lure them into the garbage. Sometimes owners even give bones to pets as a treat not realizing the danger.

Sometimes, though, unexpected items make their way into a pet’s digestive tract. “One of the more unusual cases I’ve treated recently is a dog that came in because it had jaundice. We were looking at it for potential liver disease. Instead, we found that it had swallowed a pacifier that was blocking the bile duct,” Ross explained. “In both cases, we were able to treat the pet, and they both recovered. One had surgery and one we were able to resolve the problem without surgery.

“Another memorable case was a dog that ate an entire large bag of Halloween candy — the wrappers and all,” Ross continued. “That dog swallowed more than 100 pieces of candy. Fortunately, the owner quickly realized what happened and brought him to us. We were able to induce vomiting and the dog recovered."

Duffy recalled one dog that had eaten fish hooks and another magnets. If more than one magnet is swallowed, it can cause intestines to bunch together. One particularly sticky case was when a dog consumed Gorilla Glue. “It gets into the pet's stomach, expands and then sticks to the lining of the stomach,” he said.

When to seek care

“If your pet is not eating, is vomiting repeatedly — either multiple times in one day or one time daily over multiple days — contact your veterinarian or a veterinary emergency center,” said Ross.

“If you suspect your pet may have swallowed anything it shouldn’t, you should contact your veterinarian or a veterinary emergency center immediately. Bring your pet in unless told otherwise,” added Duffy.

Also, do a little homework so you know where you can take your animal for emergency or after-hours care. “Our North Central Veterinary Emergency Center locations in Highland and Westville are open 24/7. Our Mishawaka location is open around the clock from Friday evening until Monday morning. The staff will help guide you as to the best next steps for your pet. Prompt care can often result in better outcomes and lower costs,” said Ross.

The more information the veterinarian has when seeing your pet, the easier it will be to determine treatment. “When you bring your pet to your veterinarian or to a veterinary emergency center, please bring along any packaging or information you have about what your pet swallowed,” said Duffy. “That will help your veterinarian determine the best approach to helping your pet. If it’s medication, it is helpful to know the name of the medication, the dosage, and the likely amount your pet swallowed.”

