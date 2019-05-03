Many women wait to get their mammograms until October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But Dr. Janushi Dalal, a breast radiologist at the Women’s Diagnostic Center of Community Healthcare System, says every month is important when it comes to screening.
“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is so important, it helps make women aware that they might not have had a mammogram for several years or more,” says Dalal, who is working with the American College of Radiology to increase awareness of the benefits of screening mammography.
Dalal notes that wait times for mammography are typically shorter in months other than October, making it easier to set up a regular screening.
She graduated from Munster High School and attended Indiana University School of Medicine, did her residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and completed training at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago.
“We screen any time of the year,” she says, noting that 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer.
“That’s one reason I make it my goal to see that women over 40 have an annual mammogram, as early detection is key to fighting cancer.”
In 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 62,930 new cases of noninvasive breast cancer. Women whose breast cancer is detected early have a 93%-or-higher survival rate in the first five years.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015 65.3% of women in the U.S. 40 and older had a mammogram within the previous two years.
Women often put off screenings, because they can’t find the time. Dalal wants to empower women to take care of themselves. “After all, you can’t help others if you’re not well,” she says.
Dalal credits mentors such as as Dr. Valerie P. Jackson, executive director of the American Board of Radiology and president of the Radiological Society of North America, with stoking her zeal.
“When you have a mentor like Valerie, it really is important and helps you focus on your field and you learn so much,” Dalal says.
Dalal also is enthusiastic about advancements in breast cancer detection and treatment, recommending 3-D mammograms, which allow radiologists to view breast tissue 1 millimeter at a time and provide fine details that might not be visible with the static two-dimensional mammogram.
“Breasts are three-dimensional, and when we use 3-D we can see slices of the breast and see through the breast tissue," she says.
Recent clinical studies have concluded that 3-D mammography can detect 41% more invasive cancers early than the more conventional 2-D imaging.
"It’s especially important for women with dense breast tissue,” Dalal says.
For further testing, Dalal says, "breast MRIs are even more sensitive in that they help radiologists see what we could have missed on the mammogram.”
Working at the Women's Diagnostic Center lets Dalal follow her patients at each stage: screening, consultation and if needed, treatment and follow-up. She likes that continuity of care.
“When you get the news about cancer, it's unimaginably difficult,” she says, adding that it helps patients who do get such a diagnosis to have that emotional support.
She also notes that the center offers a program where results are available on the same day as the visit.
“When you have a mammogram, you want to know sooner rather than later — it’s such an anxious time anyway, this helps with some of the stress and anxiety,” she says.