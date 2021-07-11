Exercise and blood health, 'basement burnout,' outdoors and mental health, early riser benefits, importance of breakfst

Exercise in your blood?
Can your blood determine which exercise is best for you?
That’s the question researchers have posed in a new study that looks at protein levels and how bodies respond to workouts.
Researchers from Harvard University and other institutions pulled the records for 654 men and women who participated in a study that included laboratory testing of aerobic fitness and blood draws. They took a closer look at the complex protein molecules created in tissues and how those molecules affected biological processes elsewhere in the body.
Patterns emerged, showing that the protein levels strongly associated with people’s baseline fitness. The levels also predicted people’s physical responses to exercise, offering insight into why people respond differently to various forms of exercise.
Source: Nature Metabolism
'Basement burnout'
A national survey by Orangetheory Fitness shows that an overwhelming number of individuals who exercise are tired of working out in their basements and ready to get back outdoors.
Some of the survey results include:
- 70% miss their pre-COVID routine
- More than 30% miss being in a gym
- 68% report their fitness regimen took a hit
- 41% are suffering from the monotony of at-home fitness
- 43% reported a lack of motivation to exercise
- 32% miss the real-life connections of their pre-pandemic exercise routines
Approximately 43% of respondents say they are planning to set new fitness goals and nearly one in three are planning to take their exercise routines outside of the home more often.
Source: Orangetheory Fitness
Natural high
Visiting places such as parks, beaches and forests is associated with better mental health, according to a new study.
The study by researchers at University of Exeter Medical School, in the U.K., showed that people who visit green spaces more regularly have a greater sense of psychological well-being.
Researchers say outside influences such as income and family relationships can affect mental health, as can physical activity and access to natural settings. They say this information can provide important insight into urban planning and improved access to green and blue spaces.
Source: Scientific Reports
Early to bed, early to rise ...
If you’re an early riser, a new study has good news.
The study by UK Biobank, biomedical database and research resource, found that individuals with inconsistent sleep cycles, typically experienced by people who classify themselves as night owls, were more likely to report symptoms anxiety and depression.
The study also found that morning people are more likely to report a higher level of well-being and have fewer disruptions to their circadian rhythms, or natural sleep schedules.
Source: Molecular Psychiatry
Eat breakfast
If you skip breakfast, you may want to rethink your morning routine.
That’s according to a new study from Ohio State University that shows adults who skip breakfast miss out on important nutrients.
The analysis of data on more than 30,000 American adults showed that individuals miss out on nutrients including the calcium in milk, vitamin C in fruit and the fiber found in fortified cereals. This can leave adults low on those nutrients throughout the day, the study pointed out.
Source: Proceedings of the Nutrition Society journal