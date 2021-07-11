Exercise and blood health, 'basement burnout,' outdoors and mental health, early riser benefits, importance of breakfst

Approximately 43% of respondents say they are planning to set new fitness goals and nearly one in three are planning to take their exercise routines outside of the home more often.

Source: Orangetheory Fitness

Natural high

Visiting places such as parks, beaches and forests is associated with better mental health, according to a new study.

The study by researchers at University of Exeter Medical School, in the U.K., showed that people who visit green spaces more regularly have a greater sense of psychological well-being.

Researchers say outside influences such as income and family relationships can affect mental health, as can physical activity and access to natural settings. They say this information can provide important insight into urban planning and improved access to green and blue spaces.

Source: Scientific Reports

Early to bed, early to rise ...

If you’re an early riser, a new study has good news.