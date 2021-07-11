Exercise can help ease the discomfort and tightness of arthritis

Those living with arthritis understand that it can cause pain and stiffness, but that doesn’t mean they should avoid activity.

If they can, arthritis patients should establish an exercise regimen because it can relieve their symptoms.

“Regular exercise is important for individuals suffering from arthritis because it helps manage their conditions,” said Brittany Price, fitness supervisor with Franciscan Health Fitness Centers.

Price said regular activity can improve strength and aerobic capacity or at least maintain those attributes.

“Therefore, minimizing functional decline and muscle wasting,” Price said. “Exercise may also help with joint stiffness and pain.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exercise and other activities are simple and effective methods to relieve arthritis pain without medications.

“Regular physical activity can also reduce your risk of developing other chronic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes,” according to the CDC. “It can help you manage these conditions if you already have them.”

Shedding some pounds is another advantage to staying active.