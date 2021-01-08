Experts offer 10 ways to stick to your New Year's fitness resolutions

Just a little over a week into the new year, there’s a good chance your fitness resolutions are still intact.

But will they be one week from now, one month from now or one year from now? Likely not, statistics show.

A University of Scranton study found 80% of people failed to keep their New Year’s resolutions.

Although not the most confidence-inspiring statistic, local fitness experts say that if your goal is to get in better shape, there are actions you can take to help stay on track.

Here are 10 ways to ensure your New Year’s fitness resolutions are fulfilled.

1. Set realistic goals.

The goal should be to experience a sense of accomplishment after every workout, says Ken Croner, a Community Hospital Fitness Pointe personal trainer.

“Having unrealistic expectations early on will be frustrating and may cause you to give up your training entirely,” he said.

Kelly Devine Rickert, president of Devine Nutrition and director of Run to the Pub, says most resolutions fail because the bar is set too high and doesn’t fit into an individual’s lifestyle.