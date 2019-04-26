If you haven’t been to a fitness center recently, you might not recognize some of the newest equipment, let alone know how to use it.
But fitness experts in Northwest Indiana are guiding people through reps on pool platforms, with weighted cylinders, kettlebells and more.
“The world of fitness is ever changing,” says Jill Schneider, fitness center manager at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville. “The recent trend has been functional training,” helping clients reclaim the ability to perform everyday activities.
Balance can be an issue for many. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers has two Power Plates for vibration workouts on an exercise platform. “There’s new technology behind those. They can be used for all different types of training — strength, stability, flexibility and more,” Schneider says.
Vibration machines oscillate 30 to 60 times per second, giving muscles multidirectional resistance while exercising standing, lying down or sitting.
Patty Grill, a personal trainer at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster, says a GlideFit Cardiowave is “a big challenge, yet people from 24 to 70 years old use it for pushups, jumping jacks and more. It’s a lot of fun.”
The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital has Biodex, a new biobalance system, says Ahmad Reza Behrouzi, director of wellness and rehabilitation services for LaPorte and Starke hospitals.
Behrouzi, a physical therapist and orthopedic clinical specialist, explains that the Biodex Medical System identifies physical impairments that cause functional limitations. The system also offers rehabilitation technology. A NeuroCom unit soon will be available for patients with balance, concussion and neurological issues.
There’s a new wave in workouts, too. Fitness Pointe uses a floating fitness mat called GlideFit Board that Grill says enhances core stabilization, from high-intensity interval training to yoga. The pool at The Crossing has an underwater treadmill that’s easier on the joints than a traditional treadmill.
LaPorte Hospital’s Sagamore Center has HydroWorx, a state-of-the-art pool, “one of only about five in Indiana, and we have two,” Behrouzi says.
"Clients can do balance exercises in the pool with a platform that can change into a treadmill, and monitors provide feedback to the therapist.”
Back on solid ground, there's a Woodway Curve Trainer concave treadmill at Fitness Pointe for more advanced exercise.
“It’s propelled by your own body; you step forward and it goes faster,” Grill says. More challenging, it is said to burn 30% more calories than running on ordinary treadmills.
Two simple-looking devices offer strong workouts. TRX, which looks like a tow strap for a car, is available at Franciscan with kettlebells. “It’s all about fulcrum and lever, so the farther the body is from the midpoint, the more challenging the workout,” Schneider says.
The ViPR is a weighted cylinder for resistance training. The user employs body weight to swing the cylinder with handles. “It’s a fun thing,” Schneider says.
Franciscan also has a high-end FreeMotion incline trainer that works secondary or tertiary muscles, ”so you get more bang for your buck, incorporating different muscle groups with the same exercise,” Schneider adds.
Ellipticals configured like recumbent bicycles are a newer technology, too. Fitness Pointe’s Octane Fitness Seated Elliptical provides cardio workouts.
“It’s a different range of motion than your standard elliptical," Grill says. "And it’s seated, so it’s good for anyone who has a hard time standing for any length of time."
The Crossing has six Arc Trainers, high-calorie-burning alternatives to ellipticals considered safe for high-intensity workouts. The Kaiser indoor cycle is for strength training. “It’s pretty new. You don’t have to have weights on and off, because it has a hydraulic system,” Behrouzi says.
“The whole point of cardio is to elevate the heart rate and heart-rate recovery, so this is more effective,” Schneider says.
Even with all these equipment advances, all three fitness centers advise caution when starting a fitness routine. “One of the biggest problems is trying to do too much, too many reps. That could end up backfiring instead of helping,” Behrouzi says.