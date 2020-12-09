Assessing eye problems, walking and life expectancy, heart and mind, vegan bone issues, eat early

Signs of an an eye problem
Many people go through eye changes during their lifetime. Some may be serious enough to threaten vision.
But how do you know whether symptoms are signalling something more serious? Here are some signs and symptoms to watch out for that may warrant a call to your physician:
- Change in iris color
- Crossed eyes
- Dark spot in the center of your field of vision
- Difficulty focusing on objects or double vision
- Dry eyes with itching or burning
- Cloud vision, excess discharge or tearing
- Eye pain
- Floaters or flashers, halos or glare
- Loss of peripheral vision
- Sudden loss of vision
- Trouble adjusting to dark rooms
- Wavy or crooked appearance to straight lines
Source: Harvard Health
Steps to a longer life
Simply taking a few extra thousand steps a day can significantly boost your health.
That’s according to a new study, which points out even walking at a leisurely pace can have health benefits including weight loss, lower blood pressure and cholesterol and a memory boost.
Daily activities such as chores usually amount to around 3,000 to 4,000 steps, but increasing your steps by another 4,000 steps to total around 8,000 can produce dramatic differences in life expectancy, researchers found.
Source: Harvard Health
Heart and mind
A new study b British researchers shows a direct link between cardiorespiratory fitness and muscle strength and a person’s mental health.
The study, which included more than 150,000 participants, found those who had a low combined cardiorespiratory fitness and muscle strength were 98% more likely to experience depression and 60% more likely to experience anxiety.
Researchers also noted that individuals can improve their physical fitness in just three week, which can reduce their risk of developing a mental health condition by up to 32.5%.
Source: BMC Medicine journal
Vegans may need to bone up
Although there are several health benefits associated with being a vegan, researchers with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics say those who do not eat any meat or dairy products may need to pay closer attention to their bone health.
A study found factors such as low calcium and protein intake, as well as a low body mass index, may make bones more fracture-prone.
The academy says those who eat a vegan or vegetarian diet should focus on getting the nutrients they are missing from meat sources in consultation with a dietitian.
Source: BMC Medicine journal
Dinner time?
Does when you eat matter?
A new study is asking the question, “If you have a big dinner, is that bad for your health?”
After analyzing food diary data from 1,200 adults as part of the United Kingdom National Diet and Nutrition Survey, researchers found those who consumed the largest number of their daily calories after 6 p.m. scored a lower diet quality score.
The study also found those who ate the fewest calories in the evening overall consumed fewer calories throughout the day.
Source: Ulster University
