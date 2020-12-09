Assessing eye problems, walking and life expectancy, heart and mind, vegan bone issues, eat early

Source: Harvard Health

Heart and mind

A new study b British researchers shows a direct link between cardiorespiratory fitness and muscle strength and a person’s mental health.

The study, which included more than 150,000 participants, found those who had a low combined cardiorespiratory fitness and muscle strength were 98% more likely to experience depression and 60% more likely to experience anxiety.

Researchers also noted that individuals can improve their physical fitness in just three week, which can reduce their risk of developing a mental health condition by up to 32.5%.

Source: BMC Medicine journal

Vegans may need to bone up

Although there are several health benefits associated with being a vegan, researchers with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics say those who do not eat any meat or dairy products may need to pay closer attention to their bone health.

A study found factors such as low calcium and protein intake, as well as a low body mass index, may make bones more fracture-prone.