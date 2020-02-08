Bundle up, breathe deep and enjoy the fitness, emotional benefits of winter activities

Even making snow angels, building snow forts or participating in snowball fights can burn calories, she says.

Finding a fun activity is key and will make an outdoor activity something to look forward to, Pillarella says.

“If it’s fun and enjoyable, it’s more likely to become part of your world,” she said.

Take care

Though time spent outdoors is encouraged year-round by health advocates, Anderson says it’s important to keep in mind some precautions to ensure safety.

“When walking outside during anytime of the year, especially winter, be mindful of the terrain,” she said. “Dress in layers when the weather is cold. You can take outer layers off as you warm up.”

Drinking water is also critical, she says.

“Hydration is just as important in the winter as it is in the summer,” Anderson said.

Proper clothing is also key — not only for comfort, but safety as well, Kelleher says.

“To walk outside in the winter months, one must be prepared with snow pants, hats, coats and gloves,” she said. “Scarves and face masks are also beneficial.”