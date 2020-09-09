Cardio, weight, resistance training grows in importance after 50

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blowing out a few extra birthday candles should not snuff out one’s love of fitness.

Region coaches and exercise specialists stress the need to keep up with a balanced exercise routine after 50.

As fitness supervisor at the Franciscan Fitness Center in Schererville and a certified exercise physiologist, Brittany Price knows what aging clients are up against.

“As we age, our aerobic capacity is lower. We have muscle weakness and are deconditioned. Exercising is of the utmost importance in maintaining the quality of their movements,” Price said.

Price cites the American College of Sports Medicine in defining an older adult as one 50 to 64 with physical limitations affecting their movement patterns or anyone older than 65.

Muscle weakness is one of several physiological challenges as people age, making varied exercise imperative.

“Body fat percent is higher in older adults. It does take older adults a longer time to recover from exercises. Their muscular strength is decreased, as well as flexibility and bone mass,” Price said.

But there are ways to counteract that.

Lift your limits