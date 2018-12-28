MUNSTER — "Push it, push it, push it. Stay low, stay low, stay low."
"Hustle, hustle, hustle."
"Focus on that core."
Mike Gamaleri gently barked out these orders earlier this week in a quiet, nondescript storefront here filled with all the fixings of athletic training: kettlebells, resistance bands, dumbbells.
It may have looked like your average personalized workout session. But for Holden Raffin, the recipient of the commands and a junior at Munster High School, it was critical for his goal of being a top-three swimmer in the state — and then going Division I.
Last month, Community Healthcare System started a sports performance program at 243 Ridge Road to aid Region athletes in meeting their sporting goals.
"I'm basically taking the skills they have and maximizing them, and making sure they stay healthy while doing it," said Gamaleri, a trainer for Community Sports Performance. "My big focus is mobility, flexibility, core and balance."
Community Sports Performance works with athletes from the age of 11 to adults in a variety of sports — baseball, softball, basketball, tennis, football, track and field, soccer — helping them become more agile, increase speed and strength, and lower their risk of injury.
The studio takes over the former space of Ken Croner, who trained athletes from the pros on down. Gamaleri called Croner an "inspiration" in the field.
Gamaleri, a Highland High School graduate who studied sports performance at Purdue University Northwest, said he also guides the players in how to breathe right — "If they're not breathing properly, that zaps that ability to make smarter decisions in the sport" — and warm up and cool down on their own.
He said the sessions are different from regular personal training, because they focus on more explosive movements, and target areas like ankle and hip mobility, lateral motion, knee stability, and single leg strength.
During a break from his intense workout session, a sweating Raffin said the training has given him more flexibility and strength.
"I need that strength and stability for my shoulders," the 17-year-old said. "Swimming takes a huge toll on your shoulders."
He believes working with Gamaleri will get him closer to becoming one of the best high-school swimmers in Indiana, and then continuing his career in college.
"I'll do everything in my power to get you there," Gamaleri said, before yelling out more orders.