TINLEY PARK — Yoga is all about feeling. The music and the setting play a big role in getting you to that higher place the practice tries to take you.
And I found one of the cooler vibes to do yoga at a brewery here earlier this month.
It started out with instructor Ryann Jackson, a warm blonde with a calming personality, telling participants to breathe, to get them to a tranquil place ahead of the stretching.
A few moments in, she let out a deep breath. She blew, in an animated fashion.
On cue, a distorted guitar strum roared through the speakers, followed by a deep-voiced demonic-sounding singer.
"Feel free to move through a couple more rounds of cleansing breath, if needed, begin to clear your space, clear your energy," Jackson said, a coffin behind her on the stage. There were skeleton murals on the wall, candles burning in glass holders that read "muerte contra mis enemigos (death against my enemies)."
And with that, we were off. This was doom yoga.
About 30 other people and I did traditional yoga poses on a recent Saturday as the soothing, trance-like sounds of doom metal (think Black Sabbath) played. The music, Jackson noted, "moves with the pace of your breath."
Ericka Hough, who is married to the head brewer at Soundgrowler, said she was in her living room one day when the doom-metal band Om came on. This would go great with yoga, she thought.
So she brought doom yoga to Soundgrowler.
It's part of a trend of breweries offering up fitness activities to go with the beer. Many craft breweries have yoga classes, Byway Brewing Co. in Hammond one that has locally. 18th Street Brewery, also in Hammond, even has a run club.
"So many breweries do yoga. If we're going to do it we have to give it our own twist," Hough said of her thought process. "We're not just doing yoga. We're doing f---ing doom yoga."
The brewery has had doom yoga since opening almost two years ago. It sells out almost every month. With each class (which costs $18), participants get a beer and two tacos afterward.
"I like teaching this class because it brings in people who would not otherwise try yoga," said Jackson, who teaches yoga in Chicago's western suburbs. "People feel this is more their element, but they get to try something new."
With the class, Jen Bazan, of Lockport, finally got her husband to try yoga for the first time on the Saturday earlier this month. "It was fun," she said. "This is a chill environment. There's no pressure."
Eileen Mulrenin, of Tinley Park, said she was interested in yoga but didn't want to go to a typical studio, with chiseled-body women standing on their heads. "This was a little less daunting on my anxiety," she said, while waiting in line for beer and tacos after the recent class. She has a yearly membership, for $160.
"Yoga and tacos," Claire Drillinger, of Chicago, said of why she started coming to the class.
"It's a different vibe from some of the other classes," said her friend, Krista Rogers, of Chicago Ridge. "The music's the obvious thing. It welcomes people who are at different levels of yoga."
"It's not as intimidating," Drillinger said.
She's right. And not only does this class have yoga and tacos, but beer and heavy metal music. That's a recipe for awesome.