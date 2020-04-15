Falls become more common as we age but exercise and vigilance can help minimize them

Balance, the ability to maintain the body’s center of mass over its base of support, allows us to interact and maintain contact with our surroundings in a safe and efficient manner, says Patricia Tunberg, physical therapist and clinical specialist at Community Neuroscience & Sports Medicine Center’s Dizziness & Balance Rehabilitation Clinic, in Schererville.
“Balance function involves effective use of information from our vision, muscles and joints and vestibular system — inner ears — or control under a variety of changing situations,” she says.
But our balance typically declines as we age, says Joshua Campos, physical therapist at Hartsfield Village Rehabilitation Center. "The risk of falls as we age are significant; falls are the leading of injury and death among people 65 and older. Almost 33% of people 65 and older fall each year," he says.
“When we talk about balance, we are talking about static and dynamic balance,” continues Campos. “Static balance is defined as the ability to maintain an upright posture and to keep the line of gravity within the limits of the base of support. Dynamic balance is defined as the ability to maintain stability during weight shifting, often while changing the base of support.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that falling once doubles a senior’s chance of falling again. Falls are responsible for 40% of accidental deaths and are projected to double by 2030 as the population ages, with senior hip fractures alone topping 850,000.
According to Tunberg, an older American falls every second, and every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall. Every 20 minutes an older adult dies from a fall, the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal, trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults.
“We stay upright by utilizing the visual, vestibular, musculoskeletal, and proprioception — joint position sense — systems. All of these systems experience age-related changes. Some we can change; some we can’t. With the decline in balance comes an increased risk of falling,” says Debbie Scanlon, physical therapist assistant, certified athletic trainer and coach of Rock Steady Boxing for patients with Parkinson's disease.
Besides age, other factors affect balance.
“Medications have side effects,” says Campos. “One or more of those side effects can alter your balance." Fir example, those used to lower blood pressure can make a person feel dizzy and increase the risk of falls, he adds.
Scanlon divides falling risk into intrinsic and extrinsic factors.
“Intrinsic factors include visual impairment; cognitive impairment; frailty; fear of falling; age; muscular weakness; arthritis; gait abnormalities; and polypharmacy, people taking multiple medicines. Extrinsic risk factors include hazards around the home such as rugs, weather hazards like ice and use of assistive devices,” she says, noting that tools to screen for balance issues include Berg Balance Score, Tinetti balance tool, activity-specific Balance Confidence Scale and the CDC's STEADI.
Prevention is the key, says Tunberg.
That makes it important to:
- Review your prescription and over-the-counter medications with your doctor or pharmacist to see whether any contribute to dizziness or sleepiness.
- Take Vitamin D supplements, if indicated, for bone, muscle and nerve health.
- Get your eyes checked annually and update your corrective lenses, if needed.
- Wear well-fitting shoes.
- Exercise to improve your strength, flexibility and balance.
“Exercise has been found to be an important component of fall-prevention strategy,” says Scanlon.
According to Scanlon, balance exercises include:
- Static balance — tandem standing, single leg stand
- Dynamic balance — turning and marching movements
- Reactive balance or perturbation training (reacting to unexpected events)
- Dual tasking balance — walk and talk, cognitive demands while moving.
Scanlon incorporates balance drills in Rock Steady Boxing, a non-contact boxing for people with Parkinson's disease.
“This population is prone to balance difficulties,” she says. “Studies have shown forced intense exercise can delay the progression of the disease. Resisted exercises, balance training, and fall prevention drills can all be part of a therapy program to ease the fear of falling many older adults experience.”
Balance can be improved in older adults by physical therapy, occupational therapy and education, says Campos.
Tunberg also advises people to make their homes safer by getting rid of clutter, removing or securing throw rugs, installing grab bars in showers and near commodes and railings on stairs and improve lighting, including the use of night lights.
