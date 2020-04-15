Falls become more common as we age but exercise and vigilance can help minimize them

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Balance, the ability to maintain the body’s center of mass over its base of support, allows us to interact and maintain contact with our surroundings in a safe and efficient manner, says Patricia Tunberg, physical therapist and clinical specialist at Community Neuroscience & Sports Medicine Center’s Dizziness & Balance Rehabilitation Clinic, in Schererville.

“Balance function involves effective use of information from our vision, muscles and joints and vestibular system — inner ears — or control under a variety of changing situations,” she says.

But our balance typically declines as we age, says Joshua Campos, physical therapist at Hartsfield Village Rehabilitation Center. "The risk of falls as we age are significant; falls are the leading of injury and death among people 65 and older. Almost 33% of people 65 and older fall each year," he says.

“When we talk about balance, we are talking about static and dynamic balance,” continues Campos. “Static balance is defined as the ability to maintain an upright posture and to keep the line of gravity within the limits of the base of support. Dynamic balance is defined as the ability to maintain stability during weight shifting, often while changing the base of support.”