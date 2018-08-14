An ancient form of Chinese martial arts, tai chi has long been practiced for purposes beyond self-defense.
Many perform the series of tai chi movements as a form of exercise.
When done correctly and regularly, tai chi can produce multiple benefits for participants.
Andy Wichlinski, who has been teaching tai chi classes since 1999 at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster, said the practice fosters awareness, balance, strength and grace.
He said the focus and attention needed for tai chi are mental and physical. When embraced, it can create feelings of accomplishment, he said.
It can also help increase stamina and energy, as well as reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Tai chi, whose styles include 24-form and 48-form, involves a series of slow movements, Wichlinski said.
He teaches 24-form, comprising 24 movements, at Fitness Pointe.
The 72-year-old described tai chi as a “lifelong practice,” and like many activities, there can always be room for improvement.
Tai chi can be performed by people of all ages, but Wichlinski said it is particularly appealing to senior citizens, whose ability to focus gives them the patience needed for the discipline.
He said many gain confidence when participating in tai chi. The exercise also can help seniors maintain their strength and balance.
The low-impact nature of the exercise also is appealing for seniors, though “young people do show up for it,” Wichlinski added.
The retired engineer said he took up tai chi in the 1970s, attracted to the exercise by his interest in Asian disciplines.
He said he has had three teachers since he began learning tai chi, and has studied it on his own. “I finally feel like I graduated,” he joked.
After his study, Wichlinski wanted to begin offering classes in Northwest Indiana.
That led him to Fitness Pointe.
He started by offering beginners and advanced sessions there.
The beginners classes initially had strong attendance, but the demand fell off.
Despite only advanced classes just one day a week — Wednesdays — at Fitness Pointe, Wichlinski said they bring in a crowd.
He said beginners are welcome to attend the advanced sessions, but it can be harder for them to “come in cold” and participate.
In addition to being open to Fitness Pointe members, people can register for the classes through the Munster parks department, Wichlinski said.
He said each of his classes start with warm-up exercises, and then participants do some stretching.
In the 24-form style of tai chi, it takes about six minutes to complete all of the forms.
Wichlinski said the group completes the first set together as practice. On the second round, he watches participants and offers advice on ways to improve. The group then collectively performs a third set of the forms.
Wichlinski also teaches yoga and chi gong at Fitness Pointe. He noted that chi gong, a system of body posture and movement, breathing, and meditation, is similar to tai chi, and the two often get.
He said tai chi requires much patience and can take several months to fully grasp.
He said patience is needed because of the different breathing techniques, stances, and transitions involved. Each has its own nuances.
“As you get better, you learn the nuances,” he said.