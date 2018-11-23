DYER — It's easy to feel intimidated and judged at the gym, amid the bodybuilders and toned bodies.
Cheryl Nelson wants to change that.
She hoped to create a space where women "of all shapes and sizes" would feel comfortable exercising, she said.
She has done that. And she even made a spot where I felt relaxed doing a boot camp-style workout in a room full of females.
Nelson opened her new gym, She Fit, in September at 14785 W. 101st Ave. in Dyer.
"This is a place where's it's a safe zone," said Nelson, 42, of Crown Point.
"You can feel good about yourself, regardless of your fitness level, regardless of your size, regardless of your weight. You'll fit at She Fit."
An intense workout
Even though I'm not the target demographic for She Fit, I am The Times' fitness-experimenter-in-chief, so Nelson invited me over to try the gym's Ultimate Workout.
I showed up there on a recent morning to find a balance ball, kettlebell and weights already set up for me. There was no turning back.
The roomy, well-lit space was filled with stationary bikes, trampolines and punching bags. Mirrors and motivational sayings adorned the walls. Velvet chairs with pink and purple pillows provided a comfy spot to chill.
I was greeted by instructor Nicole Olen, a very-pregnant-with-twins woman with bubbly energy.
"We're going to take good care of you," Nelson told me.
Without delay, we were off.
Olen led us in rotating sets of squat jumps, bicep curls, burpees, lunges, jumping jacks, plank rows, mountain climbers, dips and crunches. Nelson and her receptionist watched me from a window in the front office. She swears it was there when she rented the building, but I'm not sure.
Her voyeurism came in handy when she saw me struggling with the 50-pound kettlebell. She walked over and swapped it for a 25-pounder.
We lifted and swung the kettlebells, did more jumping jacks, pushups.
Sweat gushed out of me like a dam. I took off my glasses so they didn't fall off, got a handful of paper towels, and went back to work: Crunches, leg and hip drops, planks.
I struggled to finish the session. But Olen didn't scold me if I had to stop a set early or modify the exercise. My hosts cheered me on.
Forty-five minutes after we started, it was over. I've done more extreme workouts in the Region, had more drill-instructor-like instructors. And I guess that's the point.
She Fit is for everyone, even out-of-shape newspaper reporters (though you do have to be female to join).
A dream years in the making
Nelson had for years been dreaming of opening a fitness club, ever since she managed some local gyms in the late '90s and early 2000s. "I was just waiting for the right opportunity," she said.
She passed by the former karate studio on her way to work to Illinois and concluded it would be a perfect location for her vision.
She Fit offers a variety of classes for whatever the client is looking to improve, from ABC (arms, butt and chest) to AAA (arms, abs and ass) to BLT (butt, legs and thighs). The gym has kickboxing, Zumba, pilates, spin classes, trampoline aerobics.
"No two workouts are the same," Nelson said.
She said she set up the classes so people of any age, size or fitness level could complete them. Her clients range in age from 14 to 76 ("Our 70-year-olds are fiery and feisty," she said.) You could be getting back into exercise after a years-long break, or after having a baby — all are welcome, she said.
The gym is even physically designed for women, from the anti-fatigue flooring to prevent knee tears to the cushiony bike seats.
"Everything fits every woman," Nelson said. "At She Fit, you can determine what fits you best."