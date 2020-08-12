Good chair, frequent movement, extension exercises can prevent the pains of working from home

Many companies continue to let employees work from home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
When doing your job remotely, it’s important to maintain proper posture to prevent stress and strain on the muscles, tendons and skeletal system.
Some might have an ergonomic home office, but many are operating from makeshift workstations. In that case, it’s best to avoid working from a couch or bed.
“Working from a couch for too long, especially in a poor postural or slumped position, can add a great deal of pressure to your back,” said Eric White, of Anytime Fitness in Dyer. “This can lead to ongoing aches and pains.”
But if you have to work from a couch, "I would recommend sitting at the edge of the couch with your head in line with your shoulders and spine and hips in a neutral position,” White said.
“Even while doing this, it is crucial to stand up and move around every so often to avoid backaches.”
Brittany Price, a fitness supervisor at the Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, also recommends sitting in a neutral position while working.
Price said that can be accomplished by keeping:
- Hands, wrists and forearms straight, in-line and roughly parallel to the floor
- Head level and facing forward
- Shoulders relaxed
- Elbows close to the body and are bent between 90 and 120 degrees
- Feet flat on the floor. Use a footrest if the desk or chair height is not adjustable
- Full back supported with appropriate lumbar support when sitting
- Hips, thighs and knees parallel to the floor
Standing while working also is an option, and people also need to consider their posture when doing so.
“If standing, always keep your head, neck, torso and legs in line and vertical,” White said. “Do not lean, slouch or twist to the side.”
When working from home, Thomas Zmierski, a physical therapy clinical specialist at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, points out the benefit of investing in a supportive office chair.
“Make sure this chair has a backrest that supports your upper and lower back,” Zmierski said. “You should be able to adjust the seat and arm height as well as the back reclining angle for comfort. Make sure there is comfortable padding on the back and seat of the chair.”
Regardless of where you're working, don’t stay seated too long.
“Sitting for a prolonged period of time is never good,” White said.
It’s best to get up and move around at least every 30 minutes to reduce stress on the body.
“If one is concerned about their work productivity decreasing, I would recommend looking into an active workstation, like a sit-to-stand desk or an under the desk elliptical that you can use while seated to help prevent sitting for prolonged periods of time,” Price said.
Besides standing while working, there are a variety of ways to keep from getting stiff while sitting too long.
“Most importantly, stretching throughout the day is a great way to break up sitting,” Price said.
The following exercises also can help to work out the kinks from sitting:
- Thoracic extension (with a foam roller)
- Stand and lean
- Squats
- Wall push up
- Floor push up
- Cat-cow yoga position
- Wrist extension
- Forearm stretch
- Neck side bend
- Shoulder shrug
- Overhead stretch
- Lumbar extension
