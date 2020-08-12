Good chair, frequent movement, extension exercises can prevent the pains of working from home

Standing while working also is an option, and people also need to consider their posture when doing so.

“If standing, always keep your head, neck, torso and legs in line and vertical,” White said. “Do not lean, slouch or twist to the side.”

When working from home, Thomas Zmierski, a physical therapy clinical specialist at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, points out the benefit of investing in a supportive office chair.

“Make sure this chair has a backrest that supports your upper and lower back,” Zmierski said. “You should be able to adjust the seat and arm height as well as the back reclining angle for comfort. Make sure there is comfortable padding on the back and seat of the chair.”

Regardless of where you're working, don’t stay seated too long.

“Sitting for a prolonged period of time is never good,” White said.

It’s best to get up and move around at least every 30 minutes to reduce stress on the body.