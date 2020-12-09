Gyms build up COVID safeguards while moving back to in-person sessions

Region fitness professionals are not letting the pandemic stamp out their commitment to their clients.
“The initial lockdown was a shock for us just as it was for most people, but we adapted in order to stay connected with our clients and members,” said Eric White, regional coach at Anytime Fitness in Dyer.
During the lockdown, White and his staff deep cleaned Dyer and other Anytime locations, set up new sanitation stations throughout and made sanitizer available at each entrance.
In addition to cleaning, social distancing measures have been implemented at Anytime Fitness.
“Cardio equipment is now positioned 6 feet apart and all group fitness sessions are now ‘in your own space workouts’ to keep each client positioned 6 feet apart,” said White.
Technology including virtual calling has kept White and other fitness professionals in touch with clients.
Since the shutdown, coaches at Anytime Fitness have offered one-on-one sessions via Zoom, FaceTime, Facebook messenger and other platforms, White said, adding that group sessions are also offered.
He said Anytime Fitness features a daily at-home workout series called Coach Care Connect. The series is available on the Anytime Fitness Facebook page, www.facebook.com/anytimefitness, to the general public as well as members.
The company’s app is another part of the gym’s virtual toolkit. It lets personal trainers send workout routines to clients and check on their progress, he said.
“Our trainers have been all-stars this year. Despite all the obstacles, they continue to implement new ideas for their clients and members,” White said.
Likewise, Jim Pacione, studio manager and coach at Class UFC Gym in Munster, said trainers have risen to the challenge of providing socially distanced encouragement during workouts.
The gym provides time-based high intensity interval training, boxing, and kickboxing group classes, as well as individualized personal training.
“Our member base and staff are very much like a family, and as much as we want to high five each other and give encouragement, it is more important at this time to do it from a distance,” said Pacione.
Like other gyms in the Region, Class UFC Gym went virtual once the lockdown began.
It offered at least five Facebook and Instagram live workouts a week, which were available to everyone, Pacione said.
Those videos are still available online for folks to follow along with at home, although a virtual membership that follows in-studio classes is being developed, he said.
Now that the gym has reopened, social distancing is required.
Pacione said class capacity has been lowered from as many as 30 to 12 for boxing and 6 for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class.
Additional protective measures include temperature checks before entry, treating lobby and gym areas with UV lighting twice daily and mask requirements when coming and going, he said.
Members have also taken up the cause of cleanliness.
Each receives a towel to disinfect equipment before rotating to a new station during HIIT classes, Pacione said, adding members wipe down their heavy bags after every class they are used as well.
Purdue Northwest Fitness Centers made changes big and small to meet the demands of the pandemic this year as well.
Tabitha Stills, manager of the PNW Fitness Center at the Hammond campus, said the Hammond and Westville campus fitness centers rearranged for social distancing purposes.
Some high-touch equipment, as well as underutilized equipment, was taken off the floor to create needed space.
Barriers were installed between cardio equipment at the Hammond facility. Two are also in place in the facility’s dumbell area, Stills said.
The university also bought a sprayer to use before and after athletic teams spent time in the gym, as well as when needed.
Stills highlighted a social distancing team practice whereby athletes are broken up into “pods” of roughly four players, rather than the whole team working out together.
During lockdown, Zoom talks and exercise classes were offered online to stay connected to the community, with some Zoom classes continuing.
In-person group fitness classes have resumed, with classes limited to 10 people spread out across a third of the gymnasium, Stills said.
The overall gym capacity was set to 25.
She said masks are required, except when performing cardiovascular exercise, such as riding a stationary bike or using an elliptical.
She has noticed some members even prefer to wear their masks while doing cardio.
“I think everybody’s hope is to get back to normal, but what will that be? This might be the new normal for a while,” she said
Pacione said the lockdown was hard for members, as many rely on Class UFC Gym for more than just a cardio workout.
“The stress relief members feel when hitting a heavy bag is unparalleled in helping people deal with things that are causing them mental and emotional problems,” he said.
“With a hefty stock of supplies to keep our facility beyond what we need to do to make it a clean, safe place to workout, as long as we are allowed to fight this together, we are ready!” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!