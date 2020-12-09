Gyms build up COVID safeguards while moving back to in-person sessions

The company’s app is another part of the gym’s virtual toolkit. It lets personal trainers send workout routines to clients and check on their progress, he said.

“Our trainers have been all-stars this year. Despite all the obstacles, they continue to implement new ideas for their clients and members,” White said.

Likewise, Jim Pacione, studio manager and coach at Class UFC Gym in Munster, said trainers have risen to the challenge of providing socially distanced encouragement during workouts.

The gym provides time-based high intensity interval training, boxing, and kickboxing group classes, as well as individualized personal training.

“Our member base and staff are very much like a family, and as much as we want to high five each other and give encouragement, it is more important at this time to do it from a distance,” said Pacione.

Like other gyms in the Region, Class UFC Gym went virtual once the lockdown began.

It offered at least five Facebook and Instagram live workouts a week, which were available to everyone, Pacione said.