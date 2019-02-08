Breathing easier

Lynda Schoberth, a prenatal yoga instructor who has been teaching for nine years, offers yoga instruction for all stages of pregnancy.

“My style of prenatal is to first teach the how and why of yogic breathing and its power during pregnancy and labor,” says Schoberth, of Bleu Lotus Yoga in Chesterton. “I think that the breath is perhaps the single most important element for a woman in managing her labor. If a woman can stay present and connected in her body and manage her body’s sensation with each cycle of breath, she has the golden key to manage her contractions and birthing experience.”

Yoga can limit the body's stress response by reducing the production of cortisol, which comes from the sympathetic nervous system when it is overworked. Yoga breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, allowing anxiety, fear and anger to leave our minds.

“In short, breathing deeply from the diaphragm switches off the sympathetic nervous system (beneficial to help the body gear up for physical exertion) and turns on the parasympathetic nervous system to decrease heart rate and blood pressure, while increasing the release of oxytocin and endorphins,” the "feel-good" hormones, Schoberth says.

She says she also guides her maternity group through a liquid flow of postures designed to help to lengthen the spine, expand the chest, and strengthen the posterior muscles, pelvic floor, hips and legs.

“I would like women to understand that it’s not only the body that is changing but also a woman’s psyche and state of mind,” she says, speaking not only as a yoga instructor but also from personal experience.

“Toward the end of my pregnancy, that’s when it really hit me of what I was about to go through and I couldn’t run and hide from it. But I didn’t have anybody to mentor me through what I was feeling. Nor did I get it even during labor. I felt like a vessel floating without navigation. I was definitely not in charge of my birth experience, and so I really want women to discover on their own that they are very powerful already.”