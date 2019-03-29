There isn't a shortage of ways to enjoy your time in a pool.
It can be fun and playful to do cannonballs and splash around with friends. Some may find it relaxing to float in the water.
Getting in the pool also can improve your health.
Roger Vogie, director of Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster, said there are many advantages to engaging in water activities.
“Health benefits of pure lap swimming include cardiovascular conditioning, improved muscle endurance and flexibility,” he said.
“Improvements in these areas often lead to reduction of blood pressure and body fat with improved control of blood sugar.”
Group water-aerobic activities can produce similar results as lap swimming but are gentler on the joints, he said.
Activities involving therapy and rehabilitation can take place in warm water, he said. Those exercises can help with conditioning and range of motion in joints.
Nicole Gainer, an aquatics specialist at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville, agrees there are many benefits to aquatic exercises.
“Swimming is actually one of the best physical activities you can do,” she said.
She said water activities can be done at any age, and they can help participants learn breath control and improve lung capacity.
Those interested in cross-training can take up swimming because it “can be used as a way to train for other physical activities like running and biking,” she said.
Vogie said the length of time people have to spend in a pool to get a good workout is similar to that of cardiovascular workouts on treadmills and cross trainers.
“The American College of Sports Medicine recommends 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of intense cardio exercise per week,” he said.
He recommends those starting in swimming should begin with 20 minutes of continuous or intermittent exercise per workout and increase the duration from there.
Gainer said the frequency of workouts can depend on fitness goals.
Swimming twice a week can be great for basic physical fitness, and people can get in the pool three or more times each week for more advanced conditioning, she said.
She said experienced swimmers are likely most familiar with the freestyle and the backstroke, but there are advantages to learning other competitive strokes.
“All swimming strokes work almost every muscle group in the body,” she said.
“Certain muscle groups may be worked harder because of the actual stroke mechanics involved in performing the stroke.”
For example, the breaststroke focuses on the chest, quadriceps, biceps and shoulders. People swimming butterfly are working their core, legs, chest, shoulders and back, she said.
In addition to swimming laps, Community Hospital Fitness Pointe and Franciscan Health Fitness Centers have a variety of aquatic classes available.
A Gentle Joints program is among classes offered at Fitness Pointe. It is done in 92-degree water, and it focuses on flexibility.
Aqua Bootcamp is another program there. The high-intensity interval training class takes place in 82-degree water.
Gainer said group exercise classes at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers include H2O for people with arthritis and a limited range of motion. It is an easy-paced and low-impact class.
Aqua Blast is a cardio-intense program that sets out to build endurance and burn calories.