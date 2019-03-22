Bernie Zemen is four-fifths the man he used to be.
The Highland town councilman and retired steelworker is the winner of The Times' Lose 18 in '18 weight-loss contest, having dropped 42 pounds in the past year, more than 20 percent of his body weight.
"I weigh 159 (pounds). That's my college weight," the 64-year-old said. "I was 160 when I got married."
His pants size slimmed to 32 from 40, his body fat percentage to 17 from 25.
To get there, Zemen spent a couple hours in the gym nearly every morning (spin class was his go-to workout). For winning the contest, he won a year's membership to Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville, his home gym.
"This kept me going for a solid year instead of gaining 5, losing 5," he said.
All told, the 18 contestants lost 247 pounds in the past 12 months.
"My goal was to beat you," participant Tom Modesto, of Portage, joked at the final weigh-in this month at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, talking to competitor Doug Willems, of Crown Point (who came in second to Modesto's fourth).
"It made you conscious of what you're eating," Tom's wife and fellow contestant, Liz, said of Lose 18 in '18. "I would be out and people would say, 'Liz, you shouldn't be putting that in your month.' "
Tom said several families they know started their own weight-loss contests after reading about the Modestos' endeavors.
Ingrid Miller, a Valparaiso nurse, said she joined the contest because she was having blood-pressure problems. Now she's training for a 10K.
"This was good motivation," said April Volk, a Chesterton telemetry technician, who shed 16 pounds.
"The accountability helped," said Darquia Biffle, a restaurant owner from Crown Point, who's down 14 pounds. "Even though I didn't lose a lot of weight, I've lost more than I've lost the last 10 years."
Laura Spejewski, a Griffith optician, said she got inspired to get into shape near the end of the contest, and plans to keep it going. She recently joined Weight Watchers.
"I bought a treadmill. It used to be the coat rack. Now I'm using it," she said.