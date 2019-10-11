Teens and adults in the Region are invited to a one-hour workout later this month in Crown Point to raise money for a local anti-violence organization.
The hip-hop cardio fundraiser will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Full Spectrum Fitness, 1516 N. Main St.
Proceeds will benefit Project Outreach and Prevention on Youth Violence, which was founded by two Gary doctors to, according to the nonprofit's mission statement, "prevent and alleviate youth violence while inspiring healthy lifestyles, positive behaviors and accessible career opportunities."
The event is also being hosted by Twerk and Dance NWI.
Early-bird tickets are $10 through Saturday, and $15 after that. Space is limited, so advance registration is recommended at eventbrite.com. Attendees are advised to wear gym shoes and bring water.
Email kkarondalet@yahoo.com with any questions. To donate to POP online, visit poponviolence.org.