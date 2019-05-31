HAMMOND — Two years ago, I came to the Purdue University Northwest campus here to determine if I was in better shape than a senior citizen.
On Wednesday, I was back, to find out if I was fitter than my 34-year-old self.
I did the functional fitness testing put on by the campus's Fitness Center. And, surprisingly, I might actually be in better physical condition than 2017 me.
The tests were actually meant for senior citizens, given free of charge as part of National Senior Health & Fitness Day. But they're actually a good barometer of health for people of any age.
"It's a fitness check to see what areas need improvement," said Fitness Center Director Tabitha Stills. "We get individuals who workout three to five times a week religiously, to some who aren't active at all. They do this to get baseline information before starting or creating an exercise program."
As of late, I would fall more into the inactive category. I exercised more frequently two years ago, have put on a few pounds since then. So I figured my functional fitness had slipped a bit.
Turns out I'm doing OK.
I did the same number of chair stands as in 2017 (essentially how many times you can stand up and down out of a chair in 30 seconds), as well as more seated arm curls. And my hamstring flexibility (measured by sitting in a chair and reaching past my toes) was a little better.
On the other hand, my six-minute walk/run distance was a few yards shorter, and the flexibility of my left shoulder — I had to try to touch my fingers together, one arm behind my head, the other behind my back — had gotten slightly worse.
There were also a few new tests this time around, including a 10-meter fast walk, a grip strength measurement, a standing balance exercise and a timed plank. It was the last one where I scored the worst, in the "low" (below "below average") fitness category for people younger than 60. I could hold a plank for only 45 seconds before collapsing; oh, how I hate planks. (Does anyone like them? Anyone?)
Thankfully, I was "above average" for everything else, except for the chair stand, where I was just plain "normal."
Stills told me what I should work on: my core strength — through exercises like planks (grrr ...), side planks, crunches, cat-and-dog, straight leg lifts with a core ball, and torso twists — as well as the muscles in my legs, quadriceps and hamstrings, which can be improved through squats, leg extensions and leg curls.
More than 100 seniors came out to have their functional fitness tested Wednesday. As a group, they performed best in grip strength and arm curls, and worst in flexibility.
"A lot of them had torn rotator cuffs or tore their shoulders before," Stills said, adding that they can become more flexible by stretching after working out, and holding those stretches longer.
"This is for seniors to gain and maintain their independence," she noted, pointing out the importance of preserving your functional fitness. "It's competitive, but they're being competitive with themselves."
Take that, 34-year-old me.