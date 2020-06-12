Jake Steinfeld: Fitness is a vaccine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With America reopening in phases to protect against COVID-19, one thought on all of our minds is: What can we do to protect ourselves?

We know for a fact that underlying health problems have exacerbated the toll the virus has taken on our at-risk citizens. Doctors around the nation have reported that a significant number of patients inflicted with the coronavirus who develop complications are overweight or obese and that compromised immune systems are negatively affected by this virus.

As our conversations focus on reopening, we are also talking about a second wave of the pandemic and what we should be doing to prepare for it. As we start taking more and more risks, it seems the best defense we have is our own immunity.

So how can we strengthen our immune system? How can we build it up? What actions can we take now to help us prepare for the future? The answer is quite simple: exercise and physical activity.