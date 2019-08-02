Law enforcement officials from throughout LaPorte County gathered last week with organizers of the Bolt for the Heart Family 5K to tout the effort to bring lifesaving automatic external defibrillators to every squad car in the county.
The inaugural Bolt for the Heart 5K Family Run/Walk, presented by Franciscan Health, will be 8 a.m. Sept. 8 at Michigan City's Washington Park. The eight law enforcement departments in LaPorte County are partnering with Bolt for the Heart and the Play for Jake Foundation for this event, where 100% of the proceeds will go toward the goal of placing AEDs in police cars to help save people who experience sudden cardiac arrest. Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City hosted a launch event where organizers talked about the drive to make this event a success.
“We are so excited to be partnering with Bolt for the Heart, with Play for Jake, with all the different law enforcement agencies throughout the county to make this a really neat experience for not only Michigan City, but also LaPorte County," said Abigale Kuchta, special events coordinator for Michigan City.
Pierre Twer, president of Bolt for the Heart, thanked Michigan City Police Chief Royce Williams for taking the idea of the 5K “to the next level,” with approval from his entire department. He also acknowledged the support of Franciscan Health and its role in heart screening and creating awareness on the front end.
“We’re excited about this event because it lines up with one of our core values, which is respect for life,” said Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of the Michigan City hospital. “We know that our police officers and our sheriffs are oftentimes the first to respond and be on the scene when medical attention is needed. The ability to initiate lifesaving care quickly can mean the difference between life and death.”
Sheriff John Boyd pointed out that LaPorte County is the second largest in the state with just over 614 square miles. At any given time, the approximately 20 police officers working outnumber the seven ambulances in the county, making AEDs a crucial tool for police officers. “Together, we are going to make a difference, and there’s no question that we will be saving lives," he said.
Julie West Schroeder created the Play for Jake Foundation in honor of her son, Jake West, a LaPorte High School junior who collapsed and died during football practice from an undetected heart condition. Her organization goes into schools to provide free echocardiograms to students who register.
“Being proactive is so important instead of being reactive," she said. "We see the changes that need to be made and we’re all coming together to do that."
Twer, a Michigan City native, emphasized three ways community members can get involved: first, by always looking for the AED in public spaces; second, by registering for the race and getting family and friends involved; and third, for companies to sponsor an AED at the cost of $1,295 and have their support displayed in a sticker on the back window of the police vehicle.
“I’m really excited about the enthusiasm for this event," he said. "I’ve often felt that Michigan City is a great opportunity for a big, large running event."
Individual entries are $30 and include a shirt and medal for those who sign up during the early registration period. Groups and families who buy four registrations can get one free. A Play For Jake registration package for $99 includes a jacket, shirt, custom bib and a Franciscan Health CT heart scan.
Online registration for the Bolt for the Heart Family 5K is available at www.boltfortheheart.com.