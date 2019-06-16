WINFIELD — A bald gentleman with a gold chain and gregarious smile walked around Anytime Fitness here Friday, greeting any and everybody, like a mobster at the Copacabana.
"Here's the security," Bruce Penrod said, motioning toward an off-duty police officer in the corner lifting weights.
"Here's the trouble maker," Penrod said to a similarly aged guy at a weight bench, who teased Penrod about his age. "That's what I put up with."
Just about everybody bid adieu to Penrod as they left the gym. The 78-year-old has become, in the words of the manager there, the club's mascot.
"There's the man!" exercise instructor Linda Stack said to him, as she headed for the exit. "I've been voting for you every day."
Penrod, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, has been the center of attention at the fitness club the past couple of weeks, as he vies for a national award from SilverSneakers, the fitness program for older adults.
He is one of the 10 finalists for the organization's Swanson Award, which is given annually to a member "whose commitment to health and staying active encourages others to love life longer." The public can vote for the winner at silversneakers.swansonaward.com through Monday.
Renee Madden, manager of the Winfield Anytime Fitness, said Penrod lifts the mood of the place. If he doesn't show up on a given day, people ask where he's at.
"There is not one person in our club that Bruce does not socialize with. The young, the old, the athletic, and the just-getting-started are all one to Bruce," she wrote in her letter nominating him for the award.
He's effectively become a salesman for the club, where his photos adorn the walls. When he sees staffers giving tours to prospective members, he introduces himself and quickly befriends them and encourages them to join, Madden said.
"I'm a people person," he said, "and I like to talk."
Penrod, a retired school photographer, started coming to Anytime Fitness three months after the death of his wife of 54 years, Barbara, from lung cancer, in 2014. His son, Chris, a former bodybuilder, had encouraged him to go as a way to get out of the house.
"It filled a lot of void in my life," Penrod said.
He has hardly missed a day since.
"When (Chris) was doing it, I thought it was a waste of time," Penrod said. "He got me hooked. I see what I missed all these years. I guess kids do know best."
Penrod is there almost every day of the week, around 11 a.m. — after, he noted, drinking his coffee and reading The Times — working out for four or so hours at a time. He came in fourth place in the gym's "most active members" list for May, with 29 visits.
He always does an hour of cardio — which, he said, "is good for us old folks" — plus weights, and sometimes spin class and one-on-one sessions with a trainer.
"I feel as good as I did when I was 40 years old," he said.
Penrod, a gregarious guy with a contagious smile who looks and acts younger than his years, has lost about 60 pounds since he first walked in the door.
"I used to be pretty big," he said, sketching out a now-invisible beer belly. "My heart doctor is amazed. I'm his model student, at 78.
"I used to be kind of sluggish before I came here. Now I get right up in the morning."
Besides Chris and another son, Penrod has seven grandkids and two great-grandchildren. He likes to golf, watch sports and go to car shows in his vintage Chevy.
He also attends Anytime Fitness get-togethers and even the school sporting events of members and their relatives.
"I've probably built more good friendships here than I have anywhere in my life ... like Taylor," he said, waving goodbye to a young woman who was leaving the facility. She smiled, waving back.