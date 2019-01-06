PORTAGE — If you see Sarah Storm in person, she looks different from the photos from her recent bodybuilding competition.
She's not quite as tan; her muscles aren't popping out; she's not as intimidating as the pictures make her appear.
But don't be mistaken: The Highland resident can probably outlift you.
Storm, who is a police officer at Indiana University Northwest in Gary, generally does cardio for about 45 minutes in the morning: stair-climbing or riding an exercise bike. She then lifts weights for an hour and a half in the evening.
Her strength, athleticism and discipline helped her win best overall figure at that competition, the 2018 National Physique Committee Indiana State Championships, her first in what could be the start of a promising bodybuilding career.
"She's going to be up and coming for this area if she sticks with it," said Lucas Sabedra, manager of the Portage gym, Classic Bodyworks, where the 25-year-old Storm lifts weights. "I think she'll have a bright future."
Storm, who was born and raised in Highland, played sports in high school, namely swimming. She was inspired to live a healthy life after seeing her parents die young from chronic medical problems: her mom from diabetes, her dad kidney failure. She took care of them in their final months.
In college, at then-Purdue University Calumet, she tried running but didn't like it. So she started weightlifting.
She never stopped.
Later, working at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster, she met Joe Newton, a police officer and bodybuilder who exercised there.
He gave her tips for lifting. The two eventually started dating, and he encouraged her to try bodybuilding.
"Joe taught me everything I know," she said, between reps at Classic Bodyworks on a recent day, a barbell charm on her necklace. The couple still train together.
New lifestyle, new goals
What Storm eats depends on whether she's training for a competition. Before one, she stays away from carbohydrates, sticking to chicken, eggs, oatmeal, salmon, steak, asparagus, green beans.
"After the show, I go out and get pizza and sushi and ice cream," she said.
She trains for three to six months before the contests. Even though she doesn't like to rest, she does it. She aims to get eight or nine hours of sleep per night.
She plans to take part in June's NPC national contest. If she's one of the two best-in-show, she earns her pro card. From there, she can compete to qualify for the Olympics.
"Anybody that takes to it and wins a state title right off the bat is probably bound to keep going, as long as she wants probably," said Newton, who is 57 and now retired from the Munster Police Department. "I think she'll take off from this."
"She's very strong-minded, and she's extremely intense as far as her training and diligence to the sport," he said. "That's why she was able to go in and destroy anybody. She doesn't quit."
Storm's comfort level has already come a long way from just a few short months ago.
"I'm pretty shy, so I wasn't sure how I'd feel out there in a swimsuit around lots of people, but it felt right," she said. "It boosted my confidence, so I feel it's my thing."
"I'm not in it for the money," she said. "I just love bodybuilding. It's a dream, a goal, something to drive me."